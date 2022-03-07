Keith’s Grocery on Arkansas 19 in Macedonia will reopen Tuesday. Hours will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. It promises to have the same deli meats and cheeses for which it was known, along with some new items. The store has been closed since the death last August of its long-time owner, Butch Keith. The new owners are Philip and Terri Story, Andrew and Sarah Story, and Cody and Gretchen Wooley. Philip and Terri Story will be in the store most days. It’s a landmark in the Macedonia community. We were raised as Arkla Hamilton Plant kids so we’ve been familiar with the store since the 1950s – although its history goes way back before that. Our crossroads communities need convenience stores. They have a lot of time when one needs basic commodities and services. We wish the rebooted Keith’s Grocery well. CLICK HERE to see its page on Facebook.
An associate opened her decibel meter app inside Panther Arena on Saturday afternoon. The average was 84 decibels. It got up to 93 decibels. We consulted various charts. The level of 84 decibels is roughly the same as being in a car in city traffic. The 93-decibel level is a subway train that’s approaching from 200 feet away, an electric drill, or a motorcycle. Sustained exposure – which is to say, eight hours or more daily – of 90-95 decibels is enough to cause hearing loss.
Ten years ago, we reported that two Arkansas counties made contributions of $5,000 each toward lignite research at Southern Arkansas University. CLICK HERE to see the story.
While we’re on the subject of lignite, we’ll note that the aforementioned research into lignite never came to pass, and it’s a pity. South Arkansas has abundant deposits of lignite, which has been used as the fuel in electrical plants. It still could be, but “lignite” and “coal” are dirty words in the power business. That said, lignite is a resource and it could be used for something, and it’s a dang shame that the state of Arkansas didn’t want to fund research. Maybe another generation will benefit from South Arkansas’ orphan mineral.
Слава героям Украины, сражающимся с жестокими русскими захватчиками.
People who believe and pass along crazy conspiracy theories don’t need our ridicule. They need professional mental health assistance. Their families know who they are.
