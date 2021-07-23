Our suspicion is that it was just another driver who trusted GPS too much. About 2 a.m. today, we watched a tractor-trailer extricate itself from a jam on the square. For starters, the driver was heading the wrong way – south – on the Washington Street side. He ended up blocking traffic on that side of the square. Under the eye of Magnolia police, he backed up past Magnolia Printing and the Central Hub. He started forward again, somehow managing to make a sharp right turn to get into the inside lane of the courthouse traffic flow. We say “manage” because he did so without taking out the lamppost on the northeast corner of the courthouse lawn, or the tree in the northeast traffic island. He got to the west side of the square and after a long pause, finally figured out how to proceed south along Madison Street. Our square continues to pose never-ending challenges to drivers unfamiliar with the traffic pattern.
No Columbia County projects are presently scheduled for the next three bid lettings of the Arkansas Department of Transportation. None are scheduled for neighboring counties, either. And that’s through January. It is possible that projects may be added as bid lettings approach.
Remember Square Market from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Square Park on North Madison. Next to last one for the summer.
In case you missed it elsewhere, we’re up to 6.76 inches of rain this month and 49.12 inches of rain for the year. This is the wettest July in several years.
Our plan is to publish information about Magnolia’s 2021 football schedule on Saturday. Go Panthers.
It had to go somewhere, but the new open air practice facility pretty much kills the view of the cow pasture from Wilkins Stadium.
We wonder which will be first to build a new aquatic center: SAU or the Magnolia School District? And in what decade will it take place?
Jell-O shots.
Don’t be known as the last person to die from COVID-19 in Columbia County. Get vaccinated.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Call him at 870-904-3865 or email news@magnoliareporter.com .