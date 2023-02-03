President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2009, about 10 months after he took office. When we heard the news, we let out an incredulous laugh. Nominations are made months earlier, so he had been president a matter of weeks before he was nominated. What could he possibly have done in so short a time to merit a nomination, much less the Prize itself? The same thought occurred when the Republican Party announced that Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has been selected to deliver the GOP’s response to President Biden’s State of the Union Address. Press secretary who admits lying for a man who ranks among the worst presidents in the nation’s history. Governor for less than a month. A governor who rolled out a bunch of executive orders on her first day that substituted motion for substance. A governor who demonstrates that she can’t withstand close scrutiny from the independent press. A governor who has yet to set forth what she claims will be her signature piece of legislation regarding public education. One wonders who turned down the gig.
When the governor does finally unveil her education bill, our delegation – Rep. Lane Jean, Rep. Wade Andrews and Sen. Steve Crowell – should vote to reject it out of hand. Legislators shouldn’t have to accept an all-inclusive education package with many onerous sections, just to get a few good things approved. We predict that the governor will have a much tougher fight for her education bill than she envisions.
Hey, judge, you’ve got an apparent short in one of the building illumination lights on the northwest corner of the Courthouse.
Good night, ladies, good night, Geneva.
We published 25 news articles on Thursday. Kept us busy and there were a few things we ran out of time to do.
Magnolia School Superintendent John Ward was commenting Thursday that he went from the most-loved guy in town on Wednesday, when schools were closed, to most-hated on Thursday, when Magnolia schools were open. Opening Magnolia schools on Thursday was the right decision. The Magnolia district didn’t have the travel problems of neighboring districts. We told him that our own stance is to go ahead and play the game. Let’s play football through the thunderstorm. Let’s go to school and send students home only when the weather starts to get bad. Of course, the latter is difficult since it can be difficult to round up bus drivers and parents at noon or 2 p.m., but our view is that the students need to be in class. This is among many reasons why we’ll never be a school superintendent.
Walter Cronkat Reports: So proud of the hoo-mon. He understands that when I criss-cross his path down the hallway, he must serve me more kibble.
Oh, we say that almost none of the better locally-owned restaurants that have opened since the end of prohibition in Columbia County would be here except for that fact.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.