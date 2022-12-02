Great news for the Magnolia School District with its receipt of $72,000 from the Albemarle Foundation for programming at the new Magnolia Performing Arts Center. One of the selling points for MPAC was that it would be a great venue for traveling performers and shows, in a first-class environment. Now that the district has some experience with the facility, this is a good time to branch out and draw in traveling shows. These might include bands, plays, popular speakers and singers, and any number of variety acts. It’s also time to give some thought toward a financial support group for MPAC, such as a patron plan through which a paid membership gives members the first right to buy tickets for special MPAC events. In any case, we salute the Albemarle Foundation for making the gift, and trust MPAC to do something great with the money.
We enjoyed the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade on Thursday evening, and the Southern Arkansas University campus lighting later. There is a lot of creativity and Christmas spirit in Magnolia.
You can probably bank on the Entergy office on East North Street being sold soon.
Everyone knows about the U.S. Air Force and its drone aircraft. Now the Navy is making a big plunge toward drone ocean vessels for patrol, surveillance, minesweeping and other duties. Lockheed Martin is one of six companies that’s been asked to make proposals for more autonomous ships. Maybe they could also come up with a drone that would sweep for floating garbage.
Maybe four Santas, no waiting?
We’re fine with people having their own backyard poultry flocks for fresh egg and chicken production but the latest news indicates caution. Arkansas absolutely must protect its huge poultry industry against avian flu. CLICK HERE to read our article from Thursday.
Five years ago, we reported that a Bradley High teacher had received the Arkansas Farm Bureau’s Outstanding New Ag Educator Award. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Alex Jones. No man more justly hamstrung.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Might have to stop eating ham and turkey altogether and simply fill the plate with dressing topped by giblet gravy.
CLICK HERE to see past Mike McNeill’s Diary columns.