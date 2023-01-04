The nation was horrified Monday by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s on-field heart attack. Hamlin, 24, collapsed after making a tackle during a game against Cincinnati. He’s in critical condition and it’s too soon to know whether he will survive, although our nation of sports fans is pulling for him. If he survives, he’ll have the rapid response of medical first responders to thank for it. Hamlin was provided, and is being provided, with the best medical care available. A team of medical technicians responded instantly. They restarted his pulse at least twice before he reached a Cincinnati hospital. Most people who suffer heart attacks or on-the-job injuries aren’t so lucky. It could be minutes or even hours before they are found and treated. The so-called “golden hour” is lost – that slim period of time when seriously ill or injured people can receive useful, life-saving attention from medical personnel. The best thing that could come of this would be an inspiration for millions of Americans to learn the basics of cardiopulmonary resuscitation – CPR. Hamlin’s case dramatically illustrates that heart attacks can happen to healthy people without pre-existing medical problems. The cause can be receiving a hard blow to the chest at the wrong moment in the heart’s natural cycle. We’re fine with people choosing this moment to make donations to Hamlin’s favorite charity, which is a fund that provides Christmas gifts to children in Buffalo. However, similar donations that would provide training and the installation of automated external defibrillators at gyms, sports fields, parks, churches and other venues could save countless lives.
Rev. Gary Maskell will talk about the Stewpot ministry of First United Methodist Church during the noon Thursday meeting of the Rotary Club of Magnolia. The club meets in the Cal Partee Room at BancorpSouth.
One year ago, we reported that the number of COVID-19 cases within the Magnolia School District had doubled in one day to 43. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Pink pill.
Walter Cronkat informed us that his one foray into investigative journalism at an animal hospital was enough. He came back to Reporter Mansion as a changed kitty. The Eastridge staff was able to nail down his age at around five months, so he’s a little older cat than we knew. He weighed in at 4.5 pounds. Walter managed this morning to chase his own shadow into a wall. We trust it was a learning experience.
This is why we need a major third political party capable of electing members of Congress. It would force the legacy parties to make compromises.