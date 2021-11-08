It’s flu season. Our newest advertising client, the Magnolia Family Medical Clinic of Magnolia Regional Medical Center, wants to remind everyone to get their flu shots. People who click on the ad will be redirected to the hospital’s Influenza page. You will find information on scheduling an appointment. There are also educational resources about the flu. Matters of public health are always a top priority. Get your flu shot. We appreciate the clinic allowing us to help get the word out about flu shots.
When we focus on the day-to-day, we sometimes don’t see the big picture. The “up close” focus tells us that the employment picture in Columbia County is good right now. Our jobless rate is 4.1 percent, which is great. About 300 people had jobs in Columbia County in September, who did not have jobs in August. A total of 8,581 people have jobs in the county. But pull back on the focus. Ten years ago, the county’s jobless rate was more than 8 percent. But, 9,950 people had jobs in the county. In the decade between September 2011 and September 2021, Columbia County lost 1,371 jobs. While our sense is that local economic conditions are improving, golly, it would be great if we had those 1,371 jobs back.
The South Arkansas Heritage Museum, which is expected to open next year in the former Longino home at the corner of West Main and South Vine, has begun providing us with material for a weekly feature photo. The photo will have something to do with South Arkansas history. CLICK HERE to see the latest installment.
A new entertainment venue is coming to Magnolia in December. Escape Magnolia promises “escape” rooms with themed puzzle-solving exercises that challenge people to work together to escape from somewhere or something. It will be located next to Dollar Tree. CLICK HERE to see Escape Magnolia’s page on Facebook.
The Columbia County District Court office has moved to the office building across North Jackson Street from Peoples Bank. District Courts handle such matters as misdemeanor cases and bad debts. A new state law that took effect this year combines the district courts in Columbia and Ouachita counties into one court. David Graham is the current District Court judge, but he is running for election to the 13th Judicial District Circuit Court.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.