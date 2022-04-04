We welcome today as a short-term advertiser the 30th Annual South Arkansas Mayhaw Festival, which will be Saturday, May 7 at and around the Newton House Museum, 510 N. Jackson Avenue in El Dorado. The festival celebrates the humble but tasty fruit of the mayhaw tree, which remains a popular jelly in our region. We’re always happy to promote festivals that acknowledge the fruits and vegetables that are produced in South Arkansas, and we encourage landowners to cultivate and protect more of them. People who click on the ad will be redirected to the festival’s Facebook page, where they can learn more about the event and the Newton House Museum. We appreciate the opportunity to help spread the word about the festival.
Construction plans for Magnolia’s first new hotel in a decade are welcome news with last week’s announcement by Southern Arkansas University. The university will lease 14 acres of land to Dawson Hotel Management, which will build a 60-80 room Best Western Plus. We’re told that the location is the northwest corner of the U.S. 82-County Road 13 intersection. Fourteen acres is a lot of land – far in excess of the needs of a two- or three-floor hotel. Dr. Trey Berry, SAU president, told us in an email that the lease agreement does hold out the possibility for use of the land for other future amenities, such as restaurants. CLICK HERE for our article about the hotel project.
We noted in our article about the SAU-hotel land deal that the registered agent for Dawson Hotel Management of Fayetteville is Kelli Dawson. Yes, the name is familiar. She is the wife of Charles Dawson, who is the owner of GeoSurfaces, which installs high-performance sport surfaces and sport lighting. Charles Dawson is a son of the late Coach Bill Dawson, familiar to a couple of generations of Magnolia School District students after a 33-year career in coaching and administration. The SAU softball team plays on Dawson Field, with lights donated by the Dawson family. The lighting and field surface at Wilkins Stadium are GeoSurfaces products, as is the surface at the Mulerider Track Complex. The new Dawson Athletic Complex – the open-air practice venue for the SAU athletic program – is also part of the family’s legacy.
Arriving in the mail was a post card from the Columbia County Clerk, which asked us to check our voter registration information. If you are a registered voter, you have either received a similar card or will soon. If there’s any information about you that’s incorrect, contact County Clerk Tammy Wilz immediately so that errors can be resolved before the May primary election.
A shout out for the fact that here at Reporter Mansion, our City Council representatives are James Jefferson Jr. and Tia Wesson, our justice on the Quorum Court is Oliver Thomas Jr., and our Magnolia School Board zone member is William Watson. CLICK HERE to find out who represents you on these and other political bodies.
We started our current online poll Sunday morning, so there’s a narrow window to predict the NCAA Men’s Division I national basketball champion. For ourselves, we lost interest after Arkansas was eliminated.
Ten years ago, we reported on the sale of Unit Structures in Magnolia to a new company, Arkansas Laminating. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.