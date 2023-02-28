There were a couple of comments made during Monday’s Magnolia City Council meeting relating to church attendance, and a wish that more people went to places of worship. Which brings up something about which we’ve often wondered. How many of Columbia County’s 22,801 residents attend a religious service faithfully, which we’ll define as almost once a week? If you go, and if all of your friends and family goes to church, you might conclude that “everybody goes to church.” We have no hard numbers, but even the largest churches in Columbia County measure membership in the hundreds – not thousands – of people. We can think of only a handful of churches in Columbia County with weekend attendance over 100 people. Most churches in Columbia County have weekend attendance well below 100. Our most generous estimate of weekly church attendance in Columbia County would be around 6,000-7,000 – less than a third of the population. There are certainly more people who claim a religious affiliation and who attend irregularly, but we’d stick with our attendance estimate in the absence of hard figures to the contrary. That said, churches have an upsized influence in our community. They’re organized. They can get mighty works done, mighty quickly. Their members have influence far beyond the walls of their places of worship. Any good and decent thing that happens in Columbia County will likely have a small army of people of faith behind it, and thank God for them. But, everyone attends church? What's your number?
We’re reading our way through Tetra Technologies most recent quarterly financial report and related documents. We will have a more complete report later. Bottom line, the company is several steps away from committing to construction of a bromine plant along the Columbia-Lafayette county line. More later.
Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 12. The first day of spring is March 20.
Broke down during the weekend and finally subscribed to the Paramount+ streaming service. We thought we’d find ourselves watching all of the new StarTrek series. But we’re actually watching a lot of its Smithsonian Channel offering dealing with aerospace.
Almost all local companies do something similar, but it was nice to read the report on Farmers Bank & Trust’s annual employee gathering. CLICK HERE to read the story.
Five years ago, we reported on the Magnolia Junior Charity League’s Red Stocking Follies. CLICK HERE to read the story.
Walter Cronkat Reports: Hoo-mon just won’t get out of mes way. He rolls on top of mes in mes bed. His big foot blocks mes path whiles Ies walkies. He twys to sits where Ies sits.
We can’t provide you with a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on Sunday, the Elgin (IL) Observer published an article by Dominic Di Palermo headlined, “The man, who beat the man, who beat the man.” It is a profile of Magnolia native Dennis Biddle, who was in his time the younger player in the Negro Baseball League.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Sci-fi continues to do a good job commenting on current social conditions, with only a slight bit of exaggeration.