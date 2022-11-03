We favor marijuana legalization in Arkansas, but we regret that we must say “no” to Issue 4 on the general election ballot. In our view, the best way to legalize marijuana is to allow anyone to grow their own for personal consumption, and to allow any retailer to sell marijuana to its customers age 21 and older from any wholesale supplier. Issue 4 doesn’t do that. It would not authorize cultivation for personal use. It doesn’t expunge past criminal records for simple possession. Still worse, there would be no free, competitive market for marijuana sales. It creates what is essentially a cartel for the eight existing medical marijuana cultivation facilities in the state. While Issue 4 would allow the state to approve 12 new marijuana cultivation licenses for non-medical marijuana, they would be limited to 250 plants each. Existing license holders for medical marijuana production would all automatically receive licenses to grow an unrestricted number of marijuana plants for non-medical sales. To use the vernacular, well that’s some s---. We will be happy to endorse an initiative for a free market in marijuana should one come along in the future, but we must encourage a “no” vote to Issue 4.
If you’ve been reading this column, you now know that we’re recommending that our readers and Arkansas votes reject all four constitutional issues on the state’s ballot.
More notes about our recent trip to Austin and the Independent News Sustainability Summit. This was our first experience with an AirBnB host. We were too late to register in the conference hotel and at any rate, were disinclined to pay $300 + a night, plus $50 daily for parking. So we decided to rent a bungalow and, once parked, to use Uber for our daily transport to the conference site. We got a one-bedroom apartment at the rear of a house along a fairly elegant street. How to describe this? Our apartment was nice enough. Something like you’d find in a cabin at an Arkansas State Park. The apartment’s painted, wooden floor had a noticeable slope. But it had all the conveniences: A kitchen in which we actually cooked a meal, washer/dryer combo, big screen, comfortable bed, clean. We saw occupants of the other three apartments only once. We had a good view of the Austin skyline out the back door. We took about 10 Uber rides. With one exception, all of the drivers were non-natives of the U.S. They all love Austin and the Austin vibe. All were courteous and friendly. Almost all of them had good driving command, although one turned around on a bridge and two others appeared to lose track of where they were going. There were rentable electric scooters everywhere. However, the ways we saw people using them makes us happy that the City of Magnolia has not awarded a franchise or license for their use. Austin is a city. The downtown area is compact, with tight streets. Scooter users darted in and out of traffic and we can’t remember any who wore helmets. The scooters struck us as an extremely dangerous way to travel in downtown Austin. Finally, homelessness. Austin is a wealthy city but it has thousands of homeless people. At dusk, they congregate in parking lots, parks, street medians and elsewhere. One man camped out on a sheet of cardboard next to where we parked our car for the week. But we never felt threatened. Just people trying to get by.
We considered headlining today’s story about Albemarle Corporation’s third-quarter financial figures with the words, “Well damnnnnnnnn!” The company reported Wednesday that its net sales for the third quarter of 2022 were $2.1 billion, an increase of 152 percent over the same quarter a year ago. Most of that was attributed to Albemarle’s lithium sales. But net sales of the company’s South Arkansas bromine were up a hefty 28 percent thanks to strong demand and higher pricing. We expect to hear more great news from Albemarle Corporation in the coming months. CLICK HERE to see the story.
We were driving along Garland toward North Jackson and glanced at the former home of a high school classmate, which she recently sold. The property included her home, another house and two garages at the rear. Her old house is still there, but the second house, the two outbuildings and several trees are gone. Magnolia Property Development LLC bought the property. Obviously, the new owner has plans. Looking forward to see what happens.
We were inside Wilson Bearden Pharmacy earlier this week. The staff hopes to have its expansion project completed by the end of the month. The pharmacy and storage space for the business takes up all of the expansion area, which will make available a large space for whatever Ivy Moore and her staff choose to put into it.
Ten years ago, we reported that SAU beat Ouachita Baptist 44-28. CLICK HERE to see the story.
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday could exceed $1.5 billion. Well damnnnnnnnn!
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. There’s a long time between now and never.