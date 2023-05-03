Yes, we already have a business on the square. It may come as a surprise to learn that we have, from time to time, contemplated that we could buy another building and start another business. But what to do? We acknowledge that we’re not up on the latest cultural, business and social trends. So, we outsourced the research to a younger relative whom we tasked with the mission: What business could we establish in a spare building that might work in Magnolia? He came up with two possibilities. The first is a reptile store. You read that right. Snakes, lizards, amphibians and kindred, with all of the supplies they need to lead happy and healthy lives. “If there’s not one closer to you than Hot Springs, this place would be full all the time. We’ve been shocked at the turnover in inventory and the constant churn of people buying live food for their critters,” he told us. The second is an axe-throwing venue, tied with a restaurant and bar. He thinks this particular idea may be a bit too trendy and might burn out after a couple of years. But replace it or complement it with an electronic golf/baseball/softball driving range, and maybe it would turn some coin. A bar for axe-throwing patrons on the Magnolia Square. Yep. Exactly what Magnolia needs. Our personal interests lean toward neither idea, but potential entrepreneurs are invited to accept the above as free market research.
Monday morning found us in Little Rock, and we had the opportunity to sample the new Big Bad Breakfast location on the west side. Our party rated it excellent, although we’re partial to JavaPrimo for breakfast here.
Breakfast, when we eat it at home, usually consists of a sausage patty inside an English muffin. Maybe a poached egg if we’re adventurous.
Remember that through the weekend, we’re going to have lots of visitors in Magnolia due to SAU’s commencement. Smile!
We like to make note when we spot the first magnolia blossoms on the trees at the Columbia County Courthouse. This event blew right by us this spring. The blossoms at the courthouse are now in full bloom and have been for a couple of weeks. We suspect the mild winter has helped magnolia blossoms.
Mississippi continues to pay tribute to Magnolia, this time with its new license plate. Mississippi’s new plate features a stylized magnolia blossom on a blue background in the center. The magnolia separates letters of the alphabet on its left to numerals on the right. “Mississippi” appears above the magnolia, and the county of issuance below. Mississippi’s new flag also features the magnolia blossom prominently.
We like state license plates that feature county names.
A reminder that the Magnolia Blossom Festival steak cook-off tickets are now $30 after their initial sale price of $25.
One year ago, we reported that the FBI was warning South Arkansas residents about the “sextortion” of young people. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Sundown ya better take care/If I find you been creeping’ round my back stairs. RIP, Gordon Lightfoot.