We wrote the following on Thursday, January 7, 2021. We stand by it: “A rule that has stood us in good stead through the years is to never write when angry. We can’t do that now. Responsible Americans must take a stand about the attack on the United States Capitol on Wednesday by supporters of President Donald Trump. This wasn’t a peaceful protest gone bad. It wasn’t a false flag operation plotted by those crafty antifas. It was a planned assault on the nation’s political heart. It was designed to disrupt the counting of votes of the Electoral College, formalizing the election of Joe Biden as president. And, this mob violence was incited by the loser of the election – the sitting president of the United States. The president’s behavior is increasingly bizarre. Over the past few weeks, the president has been ignoring his duties, passing out pardons to cronies, asking state-level officials to commit illegal acts, promoting wild conspiracy theories with no basis in fact, and providing no leadership as a pandemic kills between 2,000 and 3,000 Americans a day. On Wednesday, he literally set a spark of insurrection and inspired acts of sedition that may land many of his followers in prison for 20 years. The president should resign. Today. If he fails to resign, Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet should invoke a provision of the 25th Amendment that allows for the removal of the president due to incapacitation. Tonight. We’ve been wrong about something. Since election day, our though was despite the president’s rhetoric, he would in the end bow to the political reality of the situation. After yesterday, it’s glaringly obvious that he is not interested in a cornerstone of our democracy – the peaceful transition of presidential power. The nation should not have to wait for inauguration day. The president should resign.”
We wrote the same day that members of the U.S. House and Senate from Arkansas were both disingenuous and late in their criticism of rioters and president’s actions on January 6, and that we noticed. We continue to notice and we’ve not forgotten. We generally discourage the idea of single-issue voting but in 2022, we will have but a single issue when it comes to federal races, and also state races to the extent that it becomes an issue. If your campaign can’t condemn the January 6 insurrection, and can’t call the former president and his violent followers to task for their actions, we can’t support your candidacy.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.