Someone sent us a tip on Monday, saying that Magnolia Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Office Rex Jones had resigned. So, we sent him an email to ask if this rumor was true. “The rumor is true. I was planning on doing a press release this week,” he responded. He sent us another email this morning, revealing that he will become CEO of the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership. Jones was already serving on the organization's board. The ARHP is a group of 15 south and east Arkansas hospitals, two medical schools and two health centers that advocate for improvements in the region's healthcare infrastructure and service delivery in the region. Jones has been on the job for more than five years, having been hired by the MRMC board to succeed Margaret West. Prior to that, he held similar jobs in Warren and Okmulgee, OK. Jones has been with the hospital during its transition to 501(c)(3) status, Medicare funding issues, the COVID-19 crisis, staff layoffs, and the repurposing of the Lifesmart Center to better accommodate Dr. Kevin Rudder and the hospital’s first surgical robot.
We continue to hear people in the community say nice things about both Dr. Rudder and Kneemo, the name that’s been adopted for the knee surgery robot.
Two Mardi Gras celebrations are planned in Webster Parish on Saturday. CLICK HERE to see the story. This is the start of the Carnival season, climaxing with Shrove (Fat) Tuesday on March 1. While there will be some Mardi Gras celebrations here and there, we’ve never detected any sentiment to make as big a deal here as our friends enjoy across the state line. In 2019, we asked readers if a Mardi Gras Krewe should be created in Magnolia. We offered four response options and more than 60 percent opposed the idea. In fact, 24 percent said Mardi Gras is a celebration that should be discouraged.
Gotta say we’ve never much cared for King Cake.
Tlaxcala Meat Market and Taqueria, 117 E. Main in the former Chatterbox, has apparently closed after a brief run. We’ve seen equipment being moved out. An opportunity for someone else.
The front of the former Magnolia Nutrition building on the east side of the square has been repainted to match The Vintage Sound. Kevin Barker owns both buildings.
Media news: Les Minor, editor of the Texarkana Gazette, is retiring. He has been with the newspaper almost 40 years. His job title will be rolled into the job description of current general manager James Bright.
Ten years ago today, we reported that Murphy Oil Company was planning to spin off its Murphy USA assets into a separate public corporation. CLICK HERE to read the article.
