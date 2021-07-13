The Arkansas Department of Health reported Monday that Columbia County suffered an additional COVID-19 death during the weekend, and that the number of confirmed and probable active cases had risen by 10 to a total of 46. A month ago, there were only 10 active cases. We’ve picked up an additional 150 total cases in the past month, and we’ve had a total of 2,459 Columbia County cases since the pandemic was declared in Arkansas in March 2020. The death toll in Columbia County has risen by two in the past week, up to 58. Put another way, 2.33 percent of the Columbia County residents who have been infected with the virus have died from it. During the high point of the epidemic locally in January, Columbia County was adding about 10-20 cases daily, with a total number of active cases well above 100. We are rapidly heading toward that level again from a time when it seemed the corner had been turned against COVID-19. Here’s the thing. COVID-19 remain a real threat and it’s increasing. All South Arkansas residents need to get vaccinated against it. We need to hear full-throated statements from all South Arkansas community leaders – business owners, mayors and county judges, pastors, neighborhood moms – advocating vaccinations. People are getting ill and some are dying from a virus for which there are safe and effective vaccines. Get your COVID-19 vaccine.
Contact authorities immediately and ask for a welfare check any time you see a Facebook post indicating that a person has harmed themselves and/or others.
The Magnolia Planning Commission will not meet this month.
Lithium news.
The new Columbia County Farmers Association is remodeling the former Peace Builders Supply on North Vine. Suppose we’ll know why soon enough.
We acknowledge the self-interest, but believe we can find widespread support to ban the further construction of billboards in Magnolia.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.