Kevin Barker, who developed the Central Hub on the Magnolia Square before selling it, has made a new property purchase just off the square that will pose another challenge. He has told friends of his Facebook page that he’s purchased the building at 126 S. Washington, which has been owned by Megco Properties of The Woodlands, TX. Megco Properties is former Magnolia resident Meg Woodward Molleson. The address is the building next door to Banner-News Publishing. County records indicate that 126 S. Washington has 2,800 square feet under roof, but the lot stretches to Last Alley for a total of 4,800 square feet. Barker tells us that he plans to develop the address into a special event venue. We wish him well with this property and look forward to its development.
We took a very serious look at buying 126 S. Washington back in 2019. In the end, we concluded the remodeling job that would be required was simply too large a project for us. It’s going to be a big project for Barker, too, but he’s far more capable of pulling it off. One attribute we have assigned to the building was that there’s plenty of room for a great deck at the rear.
We reported a few months ago that Wendy Price was going to buy the Central Hub building on the Magnolia Square for a venue space. That deal is no longer in effect and the Central Hub building remains available.
Some numbers are so large that it’s hard to imagine them. We reported earlier this week that the government of Poland has U.S. State Department approval to buy $10 billion, with a “b,” in military hardware. Most of that hardware will be in HIMARS rocket launchers and related equipment manufactured by Lockheed Martin and its partners at the Highland Industrial Park in East Camden. How much is $10 billion? Well, the 2022 fiscal year general fund budget for the State of Arkansas is just a hair under $6 billion -- $5.9 billion to be exact. To jest dużo pieniędzy. CLICK HERE to read the story.
Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean someone isn’t watching you. Given the amount of military traffic that comes out of East Camden, we’ve been convinced for years that Russia, maybe China, too, has some degree of human intelligence gathering on the ground in Ouachita and Calhoun counties. Not actual Russians, but red-blooded Americans who are willing to share information or data with handlers in exchange for a few kopecs. Why else have an FBI resident agency in El Dorado?
No word yet on whether this will make its way to the Chick-fil-A stand at SAU’s Bruce Center. The Associated Press reports that the company has created its first plant-based entrée – a breaded cauliflower sandwich. Chick-fil-A tested but rejected different patties made from mushrooms, chickpeas and chopped vegetables. The cauliflower sandwich will be marinated, breaded, pressure-cooked and served on a bun with two pickle slices.
We’re OK with cauliflower as a vegetable. But we’ve always imagined it as having been attacked by the broccoli vampire.
Five years ago, we reported that Magnolia native Lewis Kinard had been named executive vice president and general counsel of the American Heart Association. CLICK HERE to read the story.
Walter Cronkat Reports: The hoo-mon asky mes if I had anything to do with the unspooled roll of toilet paper in the guest bathroom. Gave him the only response mes could, which was “meow.”
Something bugging you?
Details of Gov. Sanders’ education bill are beginning to leak. One mimics a recommendation to the Hutchison administration that all school campuses have resource officers – police – on duty at all times when schools are open to students. For the Magnolia School District, that would mean a minimum of seven police officers and more likely eight or nine given things like days off, sick days and training. Will Emerson-Taylor-Bradley have to hire six officers? Will Columbia Christian have to hire two officers, or would a private school be exempt? Can’t imagine what kind of additional pressure this would place on small towns and rural counties who already have trouble hiring sufficient numbers of police officers.
There are plenty of people who believe there should be no such thing as a minimum wage. Yet the state is willing to set a minimum floor of $50,000 for new classroom teachers fresh out of college – even $60,000 if they’re willing to teach in certain geographic areas. That’s great if you’re a new teacher, but is it right? Who says a beginning teacher should earn more than your county’s most productive social worker, state trooper or forester?
The State of the Union address gave us leave for a political poll question: “Will President Biden run for re-election?” Not “should he.” Not “who else is running.” But, will he? It does boggle the mind that if the president does run, and wins, and serves out a full second term, he’ll be 86 when that term is over. Should Donald Trump run, and win, and complete a second term, he’ll be 82. Ronald Reagan was just short of 70 when he took office, and almost 78 when he left.
We can envision many reasons that might prompt President Biden to retire midway through a second term, mostly to give his second-term vice president a decent shot at a 10-year presidency.
Texarkana and Hot Springs locations of Bed Bath & Beyond are on the company’s closure list.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Hey, businesses, check your alarm systems and make sure your employees know how they work, too. Way too many false alarms for the MPD.