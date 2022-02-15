Yes. We admit trolling Arkansas Children’s social media sites. The Little Rock hospital sent out a Tweet to trumpet its reverification as the state’s only Level 1 pediatric trauma center. This means it provides the highest level of care available to patients with traumatic injuries. And it does. And that’s great. However, when we see posts like that, we usually send a response that says we’re looking forward to the construction of Children’s new hospital in Magnolia. Well, of course we know that Children’s isn’t planning to build a new hospital in Magnolia or anywhere else in South Arkansas. And that’s kind of the point. South Arkansas deserves a little more love from Children’s. We’ll settle for a Magnolia-based clinic that provides local access to Children’s programs, physicians and treatments. Someone has to keep up the drumbeat for this.
Preliminary spring semester enrollment figures are out for Southern Arkansas University. The total is 2,526 undergraduates and 305 concurrent students for 2,831 undergraduates. There are 1,516 graduate students, for total enrollment of 4,347.
Some people disrupted Gov. Asa Hutchison’s “State of the State” speech on Monday. “No more cages” is their goal – stopping the state from building new prisons while coming up with more creative ideas for criminal justice. We can’t agree with the protest method but we’re sympathetic with the goal. How can that be when we’ve used our last two columns to promote the construction of a state prison in Columbia County? It’s simple. Prison construction and improvements to the criminal justice system are not mutually exclusive. Arkansas is going to need more state prisons, and at least one of them should be built in Southwest Arkansas. But, yes, Arkansas needs to spend a lot more money on mental health screening and treatment. We’ve got to crack the cycle of non-violent criminals repeating the same dumb mistakes. We need humane and useful responses to people who suffer from addictions. Law enforcement officers need better training to deal with the types of activity they see today. Judges need more options that don’t involve prison time. And all of it needs to be uber efficient.
Press reports say that former SAU player Steve Forbes, head basketball coach at Wake Forest, is being eyed for the position at Louisville.
Take a leap of faith to create a new business or provide a needed service in Magnolia.
Five years ago, we reported the arrests of five people in connection with a drug raid on Carver Street. CLICK HERE to read the story.
Everyone should contemplate the possibility that within one or two weeks, there could be a shooting war in Ukraine as Russia attempts to annex it. The conflict may not involve U.S. troops, but it will certainly involve U.S. anti-tank missiles – quite a few of which would have been manufactured in part by our friends in East Camden for our European allies. We’d predict that if hostilities do break out hundreds, if not thousands of Russians will meet fiery deaths, almost literally at our hands.
Don’t say it.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.