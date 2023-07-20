The political right in the United States, for all of its faults, has great phrase-makers. One of its most recent inventions is, “Go woke, go broke.” It’s right-wing code for a belief that companies will lose money and customers if they pursue certain corporate policies that the management believes to be in its best interests, but which the political right has labeled as part of a liberal political agenda. This agenda includes making sure that minorities have a fair shot at contracts and employment opportunities, and that sexual orientation is no bar to the same; ensuring that female employees have access to abortion; and being more responsible in the products, goods and services that they manufacture. One especially queer far-right belief is that any source of power generated by means other than oil, natural gas or coal, and to a lesser extent nuclear power, is somehow “woke.” This belief dismisses energy produced by solar, thermal, wind or tidal forces, or displacing traditional energy storage through the use of elements such as lithium. The problem against which the far-right battles is that few credible people in the spheres of science, engineering, marketing, government, climatology, health and economics agree with them. The best-known example has to do with the future of any consumer product that uses gasoline for a power source. This includes automobiles, but also other devices as seemingly mundane as lawn mowers and chain saws. Many companies that make gasoline-fueled devices such as these don’t see much future in them. A striking example – and a body blow to Southwest Arkansas – was this week’s announcement that Husqvarna will close its Nashville manufacturing plant, which makes gasoline-powered chain saws, trimmers and blowers. Globally, this company and others are shifting toward battery-powered substitutes. In Nashville, this will mean the loss of 700 jobs. Has Husqvarna gone woke? Will people refuse to buy its products because they don’t run on gasoline? No, and no. It is responding to a global trend and doing what it believes to be in its best interest. It’s a hard lesson for South Arkansas but one it cannot ignore. We’re just glad that our region is a natural resources bookie – we stand to collect from sales of both gasoline and lithium.
Kevin Miller, president of the Columbia County Cattlemen's Association, and Cody Burkham, executive vice president of the Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association, will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon today in the Cal Partee Room at Cadence Bank.
Strictly a rumor out of South Carolina: There may be a local wood products construction project in the mill.
We’ve sent all of our advertisers a small token of our appreciation.
One should be really careful about renaming roads and streets. Given sufficient time, we could come up with three or four good reasons not to rename Old McNeil Road as Mulerider Trail. First and foremost, calling any road a “trail” conjures up an image of a marginally navigable best traversed by, well, mules. It’s not something to be taken lightly. Many communities have king-sized battles over this subject.
Lefty’s on the Square hopes to have its exterior sign up soon.
Aunt Lenora’s magnolia tree.
Frankly, Jason, it’s no “A Country Boy Can Survive.”
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Democrats: You have to do better than Joe Biden. Republicans: You have to do better than Donald Trump.