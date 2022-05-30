Mike McNeill’s Diary will not be published today, Memorial Day.
Enjoy the following collection of news from the weekly Columbia Banner newspaper, published during the year 1892.
February 18, 1892
Mr. W.R. Cross received a telegram at five o'clock yesterday, from Mr. George W. Stewart, who is at Hope, starting that Mr. D.D. Hicks was dead. Mr. Hicks was raised and grew up to manhood in our town, and has a host of friends, as well as relatives, to mourn his loss. He was proprietor of the Hicks Mercantile Co., and in his death Magnolia sustains a great loss, for he was one of our most enterprising businessmen. We extend sincere condolence to the bereaved relatives and friends.
Feb. 25, 1892
In the case of the State vs. J.E. Speer the jury returned a verdict of murder in the first degree, and Speer is now in jail, awaiting sentence. If the law is carried out he will be hung in our jail, or in some other private building in Magnolia.
Mr. Bosa Dixon's fine dog, Bedford, was seized with a fit of hydrophobia Tuesday, and he had to kill him.
March 3, 1892
The town council should pay more attention to the cemetery. This is the time of the year to clean it up, and if it is once nicely "cleaned up," it will not be very much trouble to keep it in that condition.
There was an old man in town this morning with a hand organ, making music to the delight of our young people. He did not have a monkey with him, but we learn there was a certain man in town who imitated the monkey to perfection.
Sheriff Sewell left Sunday morning with J.E. Speers for Little Rock, to place him in the penitentiary for safe keeping until the 27th day of May, when he will be brought back and will pay the penalty of his crimes by hanging by the neck. Judge Barker passed the sentence on him last Friday to be executed within the enclosure of the jail on the 27th of May, 1892.
March 10, 1892
The spring games have opened up, such as marble playing horseshoe pitching, etc., and the boys find a good deal of amusement in them.
It is reported around here that the country is full of mad dogs. You had better keep a watch out for them. Marshal Fernald and Dan Dennis chased one Sunday evening about a mile out of town.
Messrs. Walker & Semlar, contractors and builders of Texarkana, are in the city. These gentlemen built a great many of the fine brick buildings in Texarkana, about 23 in Fordyce, and at other places, and if our flourishing little city would like to get on a "brick building boom" these are the men to push it.
March 17, 1892
Municipal Officers.
Nominated at the Meeting Tuesday Night.
The citizens of Magnolia met at the Courthouse Tuesday night to endorse or nominate candidates for the various city offices.
J.A. Robertson, Esq., was called to preside over the deliberations, and Mr. C.C. Lyle was elected secretary.
The following names were placed in nomination to fill the various offices of the town:
For Mayor.
A.S. Killgore, F.A. Kelso.
For Aldermen.
C.T. Goode, J.M. Beasley, C.M. Fomby, R.S. Warnock, N.J. Gantt, T.J. Waller, J.T.M. Emerson, F.H. Taylor, E.T. Hutcheson, W.T. Benthal, Sam Kirkpatrick, Ben Harrington, T.A. Brewer and C.M. Boreing.
For Recorder.
J.M. Pollard and T.J. Wesson.
For Marshal.
James Fernald and Tom B. Smith.
For Treasurer.
John C. McNeill.
They were properly endorsed as required by the new election law. After the officers received the endorsement, they were called upon to give their views of how the affairs of the city government should be run.
Mayor Killgore was called for and responded. He said that the city government had been run economically and to the best interest of the city; that the streets were in better condition than they had been before the present officers took charge.
F.A. Kelso, being called upon, rose and made a few remarks. He stated that he was a candidate for the office of mayor of Magnolia and desired to be elected. That if elected he would do his utmost to forward the interest of the city, both legally and economically. He thanked the assembly for the nomination, and also for their kind attention.
Many other candidates that were nominated were called for but few responded.
Notwithstanding the lateness of the season and the extreme low prices, cotton continues to come to town.
We call attention to the law card of Kelso, Magale & Kelso in this issue. It will be seen that Mr. Joe F. Magale has become a member of the firm, having received license at the last term of the Circuit Court to practice law. This is one of the best law firms in the city, and when you need anything in their line call and consult them.
The committee appointed to raise funds for the erection of the new Methodist Church are succeeding finely. About $3,000 has already been subscribed by our people. The amount will ensure a fine church edifice, if there is not more subscribed. The committee has not yet fully decided as to whether they would build a brick or frame building. We hope they will decide to build a brick as it would be a standing monument to the prosperity of the town and church, for there is nothing that has a tendency to build up a town more than fine churches and school houses.
It began sleeting Wednesday morning and continued all day and until about 10 o'clock when it began snowing, and this morning the ground is covered to the depth of six inches.
Dr. G.W. Hayman, colored, was examined by the medical board, composed of Drs. John Goode and D.L. Killgore, to practice medicine and surgery in this state. We understand that he stood a creditable examination and was granted license to practice. He is now located at New Lewisville.
March 24, 1892
Run Off.
My boy, John L. Roberts, left home on last Tuesday morning, March 15th, from my residence near Milner, Ark., and the last seen of him he was at McNeil about 11 o'clock Tuesday. He was 15 years old, weighed 170 pounds, with sandy hair, had black humps on neck and face. Had on when left a light stripped coat; gray jeans pants with a black stripe along the seams; a low crown broad brim black hat. Any information of the whereabouts of my boy will be thankfully appreciated. The newspapers of the state will please publish this notice and thereby assist me in finding my runaway son.
R.J. Roberts.
Milner, Ark.
Mr. Frank Strange was over from Buckner this week, and was exhibiting some specimens of gold found near that place. It was examined by a number of our people and was found to contain a great quantity of gold.
Two Cents a Pound.
We learn that a bale of cotton was sold on the streets last Saturday for two cents a pound. However, this was a very bad bale of cotton, but it does seem to us that this is exceedingly low prices to be paid for the fleecy staple. It was the cheapest bale of cotton ever sold in this market, and ought to be a warning to our farmers to plant less cotton, and raise more things that can be consumed on the farm. Anything will beat two-cent cotton.
There have been more hogs to die around town lately than there was all of last year. If a fatal epidemic will strike the dogs it will be a blessing to the citizens of Magnolia.