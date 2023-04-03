Friday’s tornadoes in Wynne and the Little Rock metro area were horrible tragedies. At least six people died and dozens were injured. One tornado cut a wide swath through Wynne in Cross County. A massive EF-3 twister ripped through the west side of Little Rock. We feel certain that had the Little Rock tornado happened at 1 a.m. when people were home, instead of 1 p.m. when thousands of residents were spread out across the city, the death toll could have been in the dozens – possibly hundreds. A tornado striking a metropolitan area at any time is frightening to contemplate, but even more fear-inspiring at night. Several things come to mind. One is that that National Weather Service provided days of notice that Friday’s tornado outbreak was likely. In combination with local media, the NWS gave people plenty of warning, which may have cut the death toll. But something has to be said about tornado deniers – those people who are determined to get video of a deadly storm on their smartphones while paying little heed to the fact that they were looking at something that could actually kill them. Tornado warnings are for your benefit. Yes, it’s your right to stand outside, or on a rooftop, or next to a window to watch a tornado go by. But having a camera in your hand does not exempt you from the chance of being killed for the sake of a picture. If there’s a tornado heading toward you, take cover.
It’s not known how Friday’s tornado will affect the scheduled 2023 football game between Magnolia and Wynne. Magnolia hosted Wynne last season, and it was supposed to be a home-and-home arrangement. Wynne’s football stadium – with much of the rest of Wynne High School – was torn apart by the tornado. The artificial turf was ripped from its base and deposited outside the stadium. One imagines that the Wynne football field will be down the priority list as the school district copes with the destruction of its main buildings.
This week’s issue of Arkansas Business features Todd Smith in the publication’s Executive Q&A feature. Smith talks about the current state of the banking industry in South Arkansas. Smith’s banking career began at Peoples Bank, and then Farmers Bank & Trust, before he became president and COO of Commercial Bank & Trust of Monticello and First State Bank of Warren last April.
The former Burkes Outlet store in Magnolia is now Bealls Outlet. The privately-held company has about 400 stores in 23 states.
Our initial reaction to Asa Hutchinson’s presidential campaign is that he’ll have to spend most of it wearing either an oxygen mask or a gas mask. The oxygen mask because Donald Trump sucks all the oxygen out of a room of Republican candidates. The gas mask because of the stench of Ron DeSantis’ fascism.
Very little good happens at 3 a.m.
Walter Cronkat Reports: The hoo-mon is keeping a close eye on watt mes eatz and drinkz. Ise threw up yellow mess and kibble stuff Sunday morning. Hoo-mon says Ise still not running around like normal but I am mostly schnoozing. Ise iz feeling a little better this morning. Found mes a bug friend to pay width.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.