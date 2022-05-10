The City of Magnolia Street Department breezed into the Magnolia Square on Monday night and quickly restriped all of the parking places and pavement direction signs. More sprucing up the town work prior to the Magnolia Blossom Festival. We were offered a brush but declined. We were outside-the-lines colorists in our elementary days.
At 6 a.m., we watched a tractor-trailer loaded with pallets attempt to round the Magnolia Square from west to east. He popped over the traffic island onto the south side, and realized that he wasn’t going to be able to negotiate his way around a big delivery truck in front of the Corner Clubhouse. So, he backed up, crossed over the island again, and gingerly made his way around the delivery truck. Would have enjoyed watching him try that at 9 a.m. Or with parking meters as obstacles.
Parking meters. Now there’s an historical throwback. You do still see them from time to time.
The Magnolia Square isn't 100 percent occupied at the moment. Counting the half-blocks spinning off the square, there are a half-dozen properties of different sizes and potential uses -- some only recently upgraded.
We note that Entergy Corporation is expanding its customer support call center in Monroe, LA, tripling the number of employees to 224. No reason why there can’t be a call center in Magnolia. Part of what we now know as the Magnolia Police Department was built for that purpose two decades ago, but its use as such was never fulfilled.
In fact, most of the Harvey Couch Business Park, where the new MPD HQ is located, hasn’t turned out as planned. It was envisioned as a business and industrial center – next to a major U.S. highway, with a railroad line running through it, with high-voltage electrical service available. The first buildings were for the Southwest Arkansas Planning and Development District, which is still there, and for extension programs for SAU and SAU Tech, and potential business incubator space. That building is now the police station. The Adult Education Center and Arkansas Department of Workforce Services came later, as did a couple of small businesses. But there’s nothing in the Couch Business Park that requires rail or heavy electrical service, or which couldn’t easily been built and more conveniently sited elsewhere. Benefit of hindsight. Not to say that there won’t be a major industry in the business park’s future. Entergy Corporation continues to market the site as prime economic development property. The future will tell.
Green canoe.
Witnessed a random act of kindness at the Post Office drive through. The driver who was at the box dropped his mail before reaching the slot. He managed to drive over his mail. The second driver got of her car, directed the driver’s movements, and retrieved the mail. The mail Samaritan was a friend but we don’t want to embarrass her by calling her name.
Five years ago, we reported that Victoria Maloch of Emerson had been selected as one of two recipients of the Arkansas Alumni Association’s 52nd Senior Honor Citation. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Rolling a hand grenade down the aisle.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.