Keep out of the heat. Consider gifting those in need with an air conditioner or fans – that’s a worthwhile project for any church, civic group or youth organization. Heat can kill and heat illnesses are emergencies.
We polled our readers back in 2018 on the topic of alternatives to air conditioners. We asked, “Assuming you had no air conditioning, which of the following options would you most prefer?” The results: Attic fan, 150 votes, 56.81 percent. Oscillating fan, 61 votes, 23.1 percent. Ceiling fan, 53 votes, 20.07 percent.
We can’t provide you with a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on Saturday, the Financial Times of London published an article headlined, “Oil and gas majors set up efforts to diversify into lithium.” The article was written by Harry Dempsey and Derek Brown. It touches on ExxonMobil’s recent purchase of lithium leases in South Arkansas, but also goes into more depth about direct lithium extraction technology.
The Magnolia Fire Department responded to a false alarm on the Old El Dorado Highway about 3:30 a.m. today.
Walter Cronkat Reports: The hoo-mon asked mes about mes snack. It was a small bugz with wings. Ise like wings and pulled them off the bugz first. He was crunchee.
There’s word that Ghalee Wadood Jr. of Los Angeles has signed a six-figure Name/Image/Likeness deal with Family 4 Life, an agency that represents many professional athletes. Wadood has drawn attention as an outstanding football player who also participates in baseball, track and karate. The kicker? Wadood is 9 years old.
Five years ago, we reported that the SAU Aquatic Center opened its pool to the general public. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Not noted in the above bit of history is that it was five years ago this summer that the City of Magnolia closed its swimming pool.
