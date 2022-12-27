Word has been out for several weeks that Tyson Foods is consolidating corporate offices in the Midwest, including Chicago, Downers Grove, IL and Dakota Dunes, SD, at Springdale. However, most of those workers don’t want to move with the company. About 90 percent of the affected 1,000 workers are declining moves to Northwest Arkansas. What that tells us is that Tyson Foods is going to be on the hunt for lots of Arkansans with agri-business degrees. This presents us with another opportunity to chide Tyson Foods for its general lack of financial support to Southern Arkansas University and its School of Agriculture. SAU continues to churn out graduates with degrees in agri-business who work for Tyson in many capacities, who produce chickens, hogs and cattle that Tyson buys, who educate future Tyson employees at public schools across our state, and people who work for Tyson’s competitors. Yet, Tyson Foods – which has a huge and growing need for SAU graduates – has never been a key supporter of agriculture-business education at the largest university in the southern half of the state. We’re not the only folks who have noticed this. It’s not too late for Tyson Foods to step up.
We recognize that Tyson Foods has the right to make charitable contributions wherever it chooses. But we also recognize that the public appreciates it when big companies make those charitable contributions in communities where they live and work, and in towns and regions where those companies have a large operational presence.
Bill Sadler sent out a reminder to the state’s press about his impending retirement on January 1. He’s been the public information officer for the Arkansas State Police for the last 25 years – a career into which he stepped after a long stint as an anchor for Little Rock television news. We’re sorry to see Bill retire. He’s a great professional who understands the news media and its needs. Best wishes to Bill in his retirement.
Trailers are out for M. Night Shyamalan’s new motion picture, “Knock at the Cabin.” The film is notable in part because it was filmed on Caddo Lake in East Texas. The plot involves a family that is forced to chose one of its members to be sacrificed to stave off the Apocalypse. The film will be released February 3. Shyamalan is best known for his 1999 psychological thriller, “The Sixth Sense.” CLICK HERE to see one of the trailers.
Five years ago, we reported that the 273-store E-Z Mart chain had been sold to GPM Investments LLC. CLICK HERE to see the story.
E-Z Mart used to have a huge presence in Columbia County but is now down to only one location, in Waldo. We've not seen much evidence that the company had tried to keep pace with some of its contemporaries, such as Murphy USA.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. The ex-president's Christmas meltdown on Twitter provides additional evidence of his likely legal claim of being mentally incapable of assisting in his own defense. We're anticipating criminal charges relating to the January 6 coup attempt.