We listed on Wednesday several ongoing facilities improvement measures under taken by area forest product industries. We neglected to mention a big one – a $10 million project that will upgrade Anthony Timberlands’ Malvern mill. Anthony also operates the oak flooring mill off North Vine Street in Magnolia. The recent purchase of Hixson Lumber Sales by Doman Building Materials Group gives us encouragement that the new owner will make a considerable investment in the Magnolia mill. South Arkansas is truly the region’s wood basket. When America is ready to step up wood product production, we’ll be here.
There are several cracked columns at Cecil Traylor Wilson Garden. Maybe there’s someone who wants to step forward with a fix.
Someone wanted to know Wednesday if we are, or if we are affiliated with, something called Snarky Media Group. No on both counts. Little Rock-based Snarky Media Group, according to its blog, is “dedicated to exposing and documenting misdeeds and misadventures of local, county, state and federal agencies and their employees in Arkansas” . Snarky posted a YouTube video recently of a vehicle stop in El Dorado that appears to have been filmed by the person who was stopped by police. Snarky labels the incident as a “driving while black” episode. If magnoliareporter.com posts a video, we will do so on our own Facebook page or website. While we still have several dozen videos posts on YouTube, we’ve not posted new ones there in a few years. We will likely migrate videos and live coverage exclusively to our website at some point.
Best evidence we have that the COVID-19 situation is improving lately: More people are in jail. The Columbia County Detention Facility basically halved the number of inmates it kept during the height of the pandemic. The number is now up to 63.
If your organization has plans for a local event this summer, send us information about it. Email news@magnoliareporter.com . We’re compiling our quarterly calendar for events happening this summer. Summer starts Sunday, June 20.
No rain is expected today through Saturday night. After that, a few weak cold fronts are expected to cause precipitation.
We’re assuming that the returning Burkes Outlet store plans to occupy what’s left of the former Stage Store in University Shopping Center. For the record, Burkes takes pains on its website to say that it’s not affiliated with Stage Stores.
Remember that the Square Market at Square Park returns 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Magnolia needs better street lighting.
Today is the 11th anniversary of the Albert Pike Campground flash flood that killed 20 people in Montgomery County.
