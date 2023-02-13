Kevin Barker checked back in with additional details about his plans for 126 S. Washington, the building next to Banner-News Publishing Co. that he recently bought. He told us last week that he plans to turn the 2,800-square-foot building into an event space. This brought into question of what to do with the 2,000 square feet at the rear of the building that abuts Last Alley. “I’m gonna build a privacy fence around it and make an outdoor kind of beer garden area with food truck parking and a fire pit,” he wrote to us. That sounds wonderfully creative. As previously mentioned, we considered buying the building back in 2019. We think Barker is on the right track, as we had envisioned one heck of a deck, patio and garage.
One reason to be excited about Barker’s project is that it demonstrates the power of imagination, and envisioning what can be done with a neglected space.
We appreciate that people get upset when we publish material, especially from police or court sources, that places a family member in a bad light. However, we submit that online anger directed at us for publishing this material is misplaced.
We have some thoughts about the proposed Magnolia Square Entertainment District. As a business, and as the only resident within the district, we’re preparing a letter we will forward to the Magnolia City Council that expresses those views.
Ten years ago, we reported that a Camden family was suing a Magnolia restaurant over its hot soup. CLICK HERE to read the story.
We commend to the public’s attention our report on the governor’s suggestions for changes to the education system in Arkansas. CLICK HERE to read the story. We’re repeating our stand that Sen. Steve Crowell, Rep. Wade Andrews, Rep. Lane Jean and the rest of the South Arkansas delegation in Little Rock vote to reject the governor’s bill, once it is finally presented. At a minimum, they should work to pare down the legislation from an omnibus bill into several separate bills. This will allow clear votes by legislators regarding their positions on both positive and negative aspects of the governor’s apparent proposals.
We can’t imagine that many classroom teachers were consulted by the governor in her quest to reshape education in Arkansas.
Students are going to love the governor’s requirement that they complete 75 hours of community service before graduating. Who gets to decide which activities constitute community service? The state doesn't have any right to a student's time beyond that which they spend in school.
Our new online poll seeks your opinion about the Chinese spy balloons that are being shot down by the United States Air Force. While we’re confident that USAF pilots can distinguish between a spy balloon and an off-course airliner, no one should be cavalier about these events. There’s more involved than intrusions into national airspace without a flight plan. Mistakes get made. The United States has shot down at least one, and probably two, commercial airliners – indisputably Iran Air Flight 655 in 1988, and possibly Itavia Flight 870 in 1980. Turns out there’s a long history of nations and terrorist groups shooting down airliners. Nations must exercise extraordinary care before they shoot down any type of aircraft.
It's a small step from shooting down high-altitude balloons to shooting down satellites. The U.S., Russia, India and China have all shot down some of their own satellites in tests. If you shoot down the satellite of another nation, it’s an act of war and depending upon the type of satellite, such an act could bring one on.
The governor was Tweeting Sunday afternoon that the president was unwilling to defend U.S. skies, even as the Air Force was shooting down a Chinese balloon over Lake Huron. She has no military cred and should leave matters of national defense to the people who know what they’re talking about.
Ronnie the Popular said it was a Communist plot.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.