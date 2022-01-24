It’s the season for annual meetings of cemetery boards, water associations, community centers, volunteer fire departments and many more. We can’t heap enough praise on ordinary citizens who are willing to volunteer their time and abilities to running these groups. It takes money and organization to make sure that rural cemeteries are maintained and that community centers have funds to keep the lights on and buildings maintained. Rural water associations are under constant pressure to keep service flowing to dozens or hundreds of customers. Volunteer fire departments cope with sometimes staggering equipment and public safety issues. If you have benefitted from the services that any of these groups provide, don’t bemoan their requests for donations, or their charges for services. In fact, be a joyful giver and consider doing more than is asked. Finally, we encourage many of these groups to dig down and to establish endowment funds so that donated money can grow over time and support their activities for decades.
The Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce annual banquet is on for Thursday, March 17. More later.
The Magnolia City Council will not meet this month.
The Magnolia Advertising & Promotion Commission will meet at noon today in the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce office. Four funding requests will be heard.
A driver accidentally drove her car into the English Muffin Country Kitchen Restaurant on Central Avenue in Hot Springs on Sunday. Two people were hurt. We’ve quit being surprised when vehicles hit buildings. We read some stats provided by American Family Insurance reporting that there are, on average, about 60 vehicle-building collisions daily in the U.S., with about 500 fatalities annually. Vehicle-building collisions kill more people in the U.S. every year than do tornadoes.
Ten years ago today, we reported that Albemarle President Luke Kissam said the company was a track for the commercial production of lithium at its Magnolia South plant starting in 2013. CLICK HERE to see the article.
Clean up your mess.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call 870-904-3865.