If you are trying to lure children or grandchildren back to our community, suggest that they check out the available jobs at Southern Arkansas University or within the Magnolia School District. CLICK HERE to see faculty, staff or part-time positions available at SAU. CLICK HERE to see a similar list in the Magnolia district.
You can assume that almost every business, industry, retailer, government and service provider in this area is looking for new employees at almost any level of experience. We’ve never seen such an employee’s market for jobs in our lifetime.
We can’t help you or your club, team, school or project promote its activities unless we know about them. Email information to us at news@magnoliareporter.com .
Stuff getting moved out of The Central Hub, but we haven’t seen anything going in. Any available business space on or near the square would be a great opportunity for someone.
Don’t burn anything outdoors. The wildfire situation is critical now and we can expect another week of conditions that will parch vegetation.
No SAU or other Great American Conference baseball players were taken in the first 10 rounds of the Major League Baseball Draft.
Five years ago, we reported that Macy Braswell had been hired as executive director of the Southern Arkansas University Foundation. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Always, always check the currency and accuracy of information you receive over social media about things such as attempted child abductions. The Monticello area is now going through a cycle of people bouncing a message back and forth about an alleged abduction that didn’t take place. Yes, we encourage you to check posts of legitimate news sites before going crazy over something sent to you by a friend. One thing to always remember – check the date of original material. People often recirculate as “new” incidents that happened years ago.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com.