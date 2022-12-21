We’ve noticed the clean-up work taking place at the former Citgo gas station at South Jackson and East Calhoun, which has been a terrible eyesore and is owned by Jeffery Jefferson. We understand that the location is on the list of several structures that the City Council is set to begin condemnation procedures during its meeting on Thursday night. We hope that the clean-up is in fact the first stage for returning this property to useful life. Doing a little bit of clean-up and then ignoring the site for several more years is not an option.
Notice has been received that Escape Magnolia has closed. It was the first effort to bring escape room entertainment to our town.
A reminder about fireworks in the City of Magnolia. City code limits the use of fireworks to 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from December 10 to January 5, from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on December 24, and from 9:30 p.m. December 31 to 1 a.m. January 1.
We’ve begun our annual 12-part series that remembers top local news stories from the past year. Amazing what one forgets over the rapid passage of time. CLICK HERE to see the January report.
This is a good time to remind readers about our website’s “Archives” tab. It’s your way to hunt down information among almost 113,000 files we’ve amassed since April 2010. One hint. If you’re researching a particular name, place the name inside quotation marks. Otherwise, a search for information about Farmers Bank will result in hits for lots of stories with the words “farmers” or “bank,” but not necessarily the financial institution. We’re quite proud of our free, online archive and use it frequently. CLICK HERE to see the Archives tab.
No doubt in our mind that ex-President Trump is guilty of the crimes ascribed to him by the January 6 Commission. But we’re fairly certain he’ll never be prosecuted for them. There’s a fair possibility that a judge would rule that he’s no longer mentally capable of assisting in his own defense.
One year ago, we reported that the number of active COVID-19 cases was approximately the same number we reported yesterday. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Take off, eh?
We don’t normally pull stories directly off the Department of Defense website, but today’s offering was too good to pass up. Defense authorities have in recent times taken a different tact toward what they call “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” or what everyone else calls “UFOs.” The thrust seems to be that the military shouldn’t be afraid to investigate things in space, in the air, on land or at sea that can’t be identified or readily explained. Part of the reason is because there have been recent incidents in which military pilots have observed phenomena that defies explanation. CLICK HERE to see the story.
With any luck, low water levels and extreme cold may sock a blow against giant salvenia on area lakes.
