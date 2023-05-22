We only half-jokingly say that we bought Reporter Mansion for the Magnolia Blossom Festival. It certainly makes it convenient, even if we have to park the car a block away for one day a year. The festival is one of those great things that makes memories and provides us with a sense of community – a project that brings lots of people together. The square is an ideal place to congregate and socialize, and we look forward to improvements in this regard no matter what form they may take. So far as we know, the festival ran smoothly as staff and volunteers executed their tasks efficiently. We enjoyed the blues band from Memphis on Saturday afternoon. The Appetizer Contest ingredient of baloney seems to have been an unexpected hit. We look forward to the rest of the year’s special events.
Weeks of Saturday morning Magnolia Farmers Markets are coming up, but we’ve learned that Pedals for Compassion won’t be happening this year due to a lack of rider participation. We expect more news about this later.
The Magnolia Blossom Festival clean-up is truly something to watch and we have a front-row seat. The Magnolia Street Department and festival workers do a masterful job breaking down, sweeping and blowing. Bag upon bag of litter disappears, and the big trash bins depart the Magnolia Square as rapidly as they were deposited last week. The street sweeper makes its passes and a few blocks get hosed down for good measure. The city’s goal is always to make it appear on Sunday morning that the festival never took place and it succeeds.
Pre-festival, Bridget’s on the Square got a new exterior skin to unify its two storefronts. Dorothy’s Diner got professional signage on its front windows. Little tweeks continue to happen all around our beautiful square.
The Magnolia City Council will vote today on the controversial measure to create a Magnolia Square Entertainment District, which will allow for limited conditions for public consumption of alcohol around the square. We’re terrible at predicting the outcome of political events, so we won’t. There’s a vocal group in opposition to this move, and they’re the ones who have been showing up at City Council meetings. There’s another group that recognizes the economic and social benefits. As the only full-time resident of the proposed district, we’re OK with the ability of people to walk around the square with alcohol. There was certainly a lot of that happening on Saturday, but not that you would have noticed it from the trash in front of our office, which consisted of plastic soft drink containers, paper and one spilled funnel cake.
Walter Cronkat Reports: Mes did not like the festival. The hoo-mon had several guests at Reporter Mansion during the afternoon and did not consult me at all about whos I wanted. Hez even moved mes bathroom to the back of the house. Oh, the indignity. He even assigned a wrangler to mes but Ise was having none of it. Plus, Ise usually sleepz from about 1-5 p.m. The hoo-man did redeem hesself by feeding mes shrimp.
Ledly Jennings has hung out his shingle at an office on East Main Street, which means that there’s a new lawyer in town. We’re glad to learn this news since we know there’s plenty of legal work to go around for Jennings and for any 2-3 more attorneys who want to set up their practice here. Doubly important is that he’s no stranger to Magnolia. He’s the son of Reba Jennings and another of our MHS classmates, Jimmy Jennings.
Big news from the NCAA Division I basketball transfer portal. Former Magnolia High School Panthers star Derrian Ford said last week that he’s moving from Fayetteville to Jonesboro to play for the Arkansas State Red Wolves. ASU doesn’t have much of a rep for basketball in South Arkansas, but with this single move has gained a lot of credibility – and instant fans. We know some A-State grads who will be pleased beyond measure by this news. Frank Broyles was always fond of saying that by Arkansas not playing Arkansas State in sports, sports fans in our home state had two teams for which to root. Those words may become more prophetic than he realized. Another bit of transfer news is that Colby Garland, who played with Ford in Magnolia until transferring to Maumelle for his senior year of high school, has gone through the portal and landed at Drake University in Des Moines. That’s the Division I Missouri Valley conference with Bradley, Southern Illinois, Belmont, Indiana State, Missouri State, Murray State, UNI, Illinois State, Valparaiso, UIC and Evansville. Drake was 27-8 and second behind Bradley with a 15-5 conference record in 2023. So, Panthers fans can follow two of their stars in DI basketball next season.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. If Donald Trump and Joe Biden are going to be our choices, we want another choice.