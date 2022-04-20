We’re only one month away from the Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-off, May 20-21. It’s easy to envision dozens of steak cooking teams coming to our front door to offer the world’s best steaks, while thousands of people enjoy the festivities. Make sure to invite your friends and relatives. If your group is planning a special activity built around the festival, let us know by sending an email to news@magnoliareporter.com .
Among our favorite drives is a loop though the Farm Road. We enjoy watching the walkers, runners, strollers and cattle. The improvements that have been made in recent years make the Farm Road one of Magnolia’s best assets. We encourage the public to start thinking of the Farm Road as a park and to treat it well. Southern Arkansas University gets the credit for the physical improvements.
A year ago, we reported that a late, fruit-killing frost was forecast for much of the state, with Magnolia-area temperatures expected to drop to around 35 degrees. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Keep it clean.
magnoliareporter.com can’t help you if we’re not made aware of your activities and projects. Email us at news@magnoliareporter.com .
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com, or call him at 870-904-3865.