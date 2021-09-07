Saw lots of complaints on social media during the weekend about Walmart and its push toward self-checkout – complaints that are somewhat poignant in that they’re made during the Labor Day holiday. The company is committed to this concept and because of that, many others are either following Walmart’s lead or looking into it. Almost all Walmarts will concert to self-checkout by the end of this year. The company will continue to deliver pre-ordered goods to your car in the parking lot, too. It’s also heavily investing in research for home deliveries by drone or automated ground vehicles. Whatever the mode of purchase or delivery, Walmart has calculated that self-checkout is in its best interest.
Our hang-up about self-checkout is the requirement that one must pay using credit cards instead of cash. We have credit cards and use them, of course, but we still prefer using currency for most small transactions.
Remember the Second Thursday Market from 4-7 p.m. this week on the Magnolia Square. There will be shopping around the square and vendors at Square Park.
Chen Chen Chinese Restaurant has reopened in the University Shopping Center.
Rotary Club members will be happy to sell you tickets to their fundraiser for the Magnolia Band Boosters. The Rotarians are sponsoring a $5 hot link, chips, dessert and drink meal from 4-6:30 p.m. Friday at the Panther Stadium parking lot, prior to the Magnolia-Little Rock Christian game.
Speaking of football, we have previously noted our fascination with the style of football advocated by former Pulaski Academy Coach Kevin Kelley. Kelley doesn’t believe in punting on fourth down – seeking a first down no matter where his team may be on the field. He favors two-point conversions over extra points. He advocates nothing but onside kicks until his usually successful teams are well ahead. And he loves passing. In his NCAA Division III debut Saturday at Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC, Kelley's Blue Hose beat NAIA school St. Andrews 84-43. Blue Hose QB Ren Hefley – who played for Kelley at PA and who was a walk-on at Michigan -- was 38-50 for 538 yards and 10 touchdowns. The number of touchdowns was a new College Football Subdivision record. The results also broke multiple school records. PC has much tougher opponents coming up, so we'll see how well Kelley's mad coaching scheme works at the DIII level. But at least for this season, Presbyterian College and the Pioneer League are going to get a lot of attention.
Another fascination – eight-man high school football. We published on Monday the latest South Arkansas high school football standings. This included the first listing for the South Division of the new Arkansas Class 1A/2A eight-man football conference. Among the 16 Arkansas high schools playing eight-man ball this year are Strong, Hermitage, Woodlawn and Spring Hill. One can easily imagine more rural South Arkansas schools going to 8-man, and even a few schools that have never played football to consider it. Friday night lights at Emerson? Taylor? Nevada? Lafayette County? Bradley? We’ll see. CLICK HERE to see the current standings.
We sometimes publish articles about other communities because we've spotted something we think Magnolia should emulate, or because the story is similar to something that has happened here, or because it seems like an alternate reality in a similar community that appears outside the realm of possibility for Magnolia. Such was our attraction to news last week from Delta State University in Cleveland, MS. Delta State and SAU are somewhat similar and are sometimes foes in athletic competitions. They were frequent competitors when both were members of the Gulf South Conference. Delta State announced its policies last week for the sale of alcoholic beverages at campus sports events. That would never happen at SAU, right? CLICK HERE to see the story about Delta State.
CCAPS has put out an appeal for cat and dog food.
Asbury United Methodist Church is installing a canopy over its playground.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3856.