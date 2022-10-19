This is an official welcome to Downtown Merchants and the Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission for its temporary ad to promote the Fall Festival on Saturday, October 29. People who click on the ad will be redirected to the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, where information about the Fall Festival will be updated as necessary. We appreciate the opportunity to keep our community updated about holiday season activities, including the Fall Festival.
We can’t give you a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that Politico published on Tuesday an article by Lee Hudson and Paul McLeary and headlined, “U.S. industry cranks up HIMARS production as Ukraine war intensifies.” The article offers details about Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet’s earnings call on Tuesday to the financial industry. The war has caused international demand for the Camden-made HIMARS to, pardon the word, explode. The Army would like to see Lockheed Martin double, or more than double, annual production to about 120 HIMARS launchers. Lockheed Martin would certainly have to expand its Camden operations to meet the demand.
Vote for your favorite Magnolia Square scarecrows by going to the Facebook page of the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce. “Like” your favorite scarecrow to vote. CLICK HERE to see the page.
The cool snap got us thinking about winter’s favorite nighttime comfort foods. We’re sure that there are many choices beyond the seven we’re offering in our current online poll. Wish we’d thought to add pancakes and bacon.
One year ago, we reported that Ruth Della Sumlin had lost her most recent commutation bid for a 1977 Columbia County homicide. CLICK HERE to see the story.
The ribbon cutting for the new Don Julio Mexican Grill & Seafood will be 11 a.m. today at the restaurant, 920 E. Main. The event is sponsored by the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.
We just can’t seem to stamp out COVID-19 cases in Columbia County. Lafayette County came close.
Disappointed to read about the former high U.S. military officials who are selling their knowledge, expertise and experience to Saudi Arabia. We shouldn't be sending the Saudis U.S. armaments, much less top military commanders.