The City of Magnolia is committing at least $450,000 – perhaps as much as $600,000 – toward the construction of a splash pad at East Side Park. The public consensus is that Magnolia must do something to enhance its recreational options, and the city government has focused on a splash pad as something it can handle financially. The city closed its East Side swimming pool in 2018 and has since demolished it. Our unscientific polling on this topic indicates that the public gravitates more toward doing something involving water recreation than nothing, which also appears to be the view of Mayor Parnell Vann. In August 2018, 50.15 percent of our readers (of 327 voting) said they wanted to see the city construct a splash pad – “no” and “don’t know” divided the rest of the vote. In March 2020, 65 percent of readers (223 voting) answered some form of “yes” to our question whether the city should build a swimming pool. Our own view is that the City of Magnolia should either go big or go home – build a complete aquatic facility that can be used year-round. But that would require millions of dollars and it’s more than voters think the government should take on. A splash pad is the best the city can do right now. CLICK HERE to see our story about the city’s splash pad plans.
The city’s swimming pool was a money drain, and the splash pad will be one, too. Mayor Parnell Vann wants the splash pad to be available to the public without charge. This means it will be a money loser from the get-go. But again, it seems the public would rather have an unprofitable splash pad that’s available, rather than nothing at all.
The city’s lack of a swimming pool makes Magnolia High School’s state championships in swimming all the more amazing. The Magnolia girls just won their third consecutive Class 1A-4A title, and the boys won their second consecutive title. The Magnolia district doesn’t have a pool and uses the pool at Southern Arkansas University. SAU offers swim classes, but the pool isn’t up to NCAA standards – which is why SAU doesn’t have a swim team. Our bet is that if there is to be a pool with any type of public access available, it’s likely going to be built by the Magnolia School District. So far as we know, the district has no plans to build a pool. But it’s also the only entity around here that has the money for it. In fact, it’s a mild surprise that swim parents haven’t already filed some type of legal complaint regarding the equity of athletic facilities for swimmers.
Paula Williams, executive director of the Hannah Pregnancy Center, will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon today at Cadence Bank (formerly BancorpSouth).
The Rotary Club will have its pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at First United Methodist Church. Tickets are $10. Proceeds benefit the club’s program to provide dictionaries to all third-grade students in Columbia County.
We often receive information from the public about upcoming events in the form of posters. We don’t publish posters. We need content in a form we can edit, which is to say we need it in text. You can send a poster to us, but we need the same information in text form.
Have to admit that we’re still laughing over Larry David’s crypto currency commercial.
If you’d asked us 10 days ago our estimate of the odds of a nuclear war, we would have said less than 1 percent. Now, we’d say those odds are less than 5 percent. Hardly betting odds, but something that can’t be dismissed. We don’t worry much about nuclear war but our reasoning for this is grim. In the event of a nuclear war between the U.S. and a foreign power, we’re assuming that Barksdale AFB is a primary target, and that the military weapons complex in Camden is a secondary target. There’s going to be so much radiation in the air after a first strike that most Columbia Countians will be dead or dying within 12-24 hours. Unless you have an underground bunker that you’ve kept secret, and have supplies for 2-5 years, you may just as well make a party out of it.
We’ll meet again/don’t know where, don’t know when/but I know we’ll meet again some sunny day…
Ten years ago, we reported that a Little Rock company was seeking a variance to build a 144-unit apartment complex on Dudney Road south of East University. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Participated Wednesday in our church’s annual Ash Wednesday service as the season of Lent begins.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.