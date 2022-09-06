magnoliareporter.com welcomes today a new temporary advertiser, the 2022 Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout. The El Dorado Shootout is part of the Epson Tour, which is the official qualifying tour for women seeking their card with the LPGA. The ad promotes the September 23-25 tournament at the Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado. People who click on the ad will be re-directed to the El Dorado Shootout’s website where they can learn more about this unique event that is played on one of the South’s finest courses. This is the first time in our 12-year history that we’ve received advertising for a sporting event, and we’re pleased to help the tournament increase its visibility in our region.
A new roof is being installed at the guest home on East Main Street owned by Susan Haynes’ Oak Tree Investments. Oak Tree recently purchased the Mike and Betty Epley home on North Washington – a house that we frequently refer to as the Magale Mansion.
B&Bs have been on our mind lately. We’re making a trip in a few months. The hotel venue for the event we’re set to attend is booked up – it’s also $300 a night with a $60/day fee for the right to park our car. So, for the first time, we’re looking at a B&B and perhaps splitting the cost with another attendee. The B&B prices are such that we may even be able to stay an extra day and remain in our budget.
Static burst.
Glad to see the big downturn during the weekend of new active COVID-19 cases. Let’s hope the trend continues. Let’s also hope that our responsible citizens will get motivated for flu vaccines.
Very quiet Labor Day weekend.
Normally we’re fine with all things Star Trek. Just couldn’t do “Lower Decks” though. Turned away after the first 10 minutes.
Five years ago, we reported that State Rep. Lane Jean had received a Business Matters Leadership Award from the Arkansas State Chamber/Associated Industries of Arkansas. CLICK HERE to see the story.
It keeps threatening to rain, but we’ve recorded only a trace so far this month. Septembers are strangely dry.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. We’re going to have to ban streaming binges from Reporter Mansion.