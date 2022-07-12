Our top story of the moment details the start of construction on the Teal Jones Group’s $110 million southern yellow pine mill in Plain Dealing, LA. Plain Dealing is close enough to our immediate area for this news to capture our attention. The new mill is yet another market for South Arkansas’ most abundant cash crop – pine trees. The vast forest in which Columbia County lies continues to receive attention. We reported last week on a Georgia company’s acquisition to 58,000 acres of pine forest in the El Dorado-Monroe area. Put into perspective, that’s about 90 square miles of trees. That sounds like a lot but it's only a fraction of the woodlands that envelop our region. We have plenty of trees, and we need lots of industry to make the most of them. The Teal Jones Group is just the latest.
Columbia Christian School’s first day of class is Tuesday, August 9. Student uniform orders must be placed at Khakis by Friday.
Five years ago, we reported that a dump truck snagged a power line on West Main Street, causing utility and traffic problems. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Don’t expect action soon in the cases of the four people charged with the August 2020 murder of SAU student Joshua Keshun Smith. Trial dates have come and gone. Motions for the four defendants charged with capital murder are being filed by the dozens. Mostly, the wait involves mental examinations and other legal procedural matters for Odies Wilson IV, Le’Kamerin “Kam” Tolbert, Quincy Isaiah Lewis and Shaivonn “Shakey” Robinson. The defendants remain in the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility, now almost two years after the homicide in the expansive parking lot on the west side of the campus.
SAU is in the middle of its second summer session. We’re going to be very interested in the fall enrollment numbers.
We drove through the campus on Monday. Our hats are off to young people who jog in 100-degree temperatures.
We learned on Sunday about the death in Maumelle on July 5 of Julie Pharis. She was 75. Julie, the wife of Don Pharis, worked for us as a reporter at the Banner-News several years ago. She was a good, steady personality whom we appreciated as a colleague. Our sympathies to Don and his family.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com.