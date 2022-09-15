From our lips … President Biden announced a tentative deal early today that will avert a nationwide railroad strike that was set for Friday morning. If COVID-19 and its resulting supply chain problems have taught Americans anything, it’s that many groups of workers have real complaints about their working conditions, wages and the perceived value of their work to the public. In the case of rail workers, they will get raises of 14 percent with back pay dating back to 2020, and a $1,000 cash bonus. Changes in work rules and health care are also part of the deal. The strike threat also directed attention toward the condition of the nation’s rail infrastructure and the Third World state of intercity passenger rail travel.
Magnolia businesses are flying banners that salute the arrival of fall.
We are not in the real estate business, but we note that there’s a healthy inventory of available storefronts on or near the Magnolia Square, in particular on the east side. We’ve also noticed that a couple of businesses are going through renovations or repairs. Three Friends & Company is being remodeled. 2C Custom Framing has been closed since receiving water damage on March 22.
We were thinking about how some of those vacant storefronts might be used during the formulation of our new poll question, which seeks to learn if there’s any support for a general-interest bookstore. Contrary to what you may have heard, bookstores are not dead but successful ones are much different from the ones that existed before Amazon and other delivery services. We will welcome suggestions for trial balloons regarding other types of businesses. We're thinking hookah bars.
Donnell Ford, a Magnolia coach and pastor, will be the guest speaker during today’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Magnolia. The club meets at noon in the Cal Partee Room of Cadence Bank.
Red Velvet Cake. War.
Crater of Diamonds State Park is a natural gift to South Arkansas that keeps on giving with the registration of the 35,000th diamond found at the park.
Ten years ago, we reported that Southern Arkansas – in beating Southeastern Oklahoma 31-24 – got its first back-to-back football victories in seven years. CLICK HERE to see the story.
The State of Arkansas has published its list of law students who have successfully completed the State Bar Exam. While we recognize that the list isn’t totally accurate – there are several South Arkansas natives who claim current hometowns elsewhere in the state – we could find only four on the list with South Arkansas hometowns. We consider South Arkansas to be the state’s most southern three tiers of counties. In fact we threw a Bismarck native into the mix because four sounded better than three. That’s four of 130 who passed the exam. We know of at least two law firms in Magnolia who are looking for new attorneys to join their practices and we assume they all are – a single-lawyer practice has to be pretty tough going. All professions are having hard times filling their ranks. CLICK HERE to see our list of new South Arkansas attorneys.
We will publish our latest Columbia County real estate transactions on Friday.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Migrants are people. Republican governors in states that have proved incapable of handing situations on their borders are using them as political pawns. It’s not cute political theater. It’s disgusting and Govs. Abbott, Ducey and DeSantis should be ashamed.