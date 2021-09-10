One night many years ago, we were staying overnight at a Little Rock hotel. There was a fire alarm. An announcement came over the public address system that all hotel guests should evacuate immediately. We were on one of the upper floors, and headed to the stairwell as instructed. We made our way down at a leisurely pace, but there was a man with children behind us insisting that we hurry up and who gave us a little shove. We didn’t appreciate it, but held our tongue and speeded up our pace until we were safely out of the building. Fortunately, there was no fire. But there might have been, and every second could have made the difference between life and death. And so it is with the COVID-19 pandemic. Lots of people will strongly object to the shove in the back that President Biden gave Thursday to more than 80 million Americans who haven’t been vaccinated against the virus. The vaccine is safe. It is largely effective and has been proven to decrease the severity of the virus among vaccinated people who may become infected. And now, in hospitals locally and across the nation, we continue to witness the devastating impact of COVID-19 against victims who had, for the most part, chosen not to receive the vaccine – often for flimsy or even ridiculous reasons. No one likes being shoved in the back. But there’s not a second to waste if we want to save the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans, and to spare an awful sickness among millions more. Get vaccinated.
Browsing for news about local corporate America that goes beyond their websites. In Chile, the Albemarle Salar union, which makes up about half the employees of Albemarle Corporation’s Salar lithium plant, are on strike. The company and the union have failed to reach a labor contract. Three other unions have agreed to terms with Albemarle. In France, the French Supreme Court has indicted a French-based multi-national, LafargeHolcim, with complicity in crimes against humanity and financing terrorist. The court alleges that up to 2014, LafargeHolcim made payments to ISIS and other terrorist groups to allow the continued operation of a company cement plant during the Syrian civil war. The court alleges that the company paid ISIS millions of dollars while having knowledge of its terroristic activities. A LafargeHolcim subsidiary recently purchased the Firestone Building Products Prescott facility.
Electric dreams.
The Columbia County Fair is only 10 days away. Let’s hope that there’s fair weather.
Football in Magnolia all weekend. The Magnolia Panthers host Little Rock Christian at 7 p.m. tonight. Southern Arkansas hosts Southwestern Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Saturday.
