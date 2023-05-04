It was an early-to-bed, early-to-rise cycle today at Reporter Mansion, presenting a fine option to visit the new Scooter’s Coffee on East Main, between McDonald’s and Burger King. We were third in line thanks to our arrival 30 minutes before the 6 a.m. opening. Our initial ploy upon arrival at any new restaurant is to go with the basics – if a hamburger restaurant can’t get a hamburger right, or a Mexican restaurant a fajita, why bother in the future. So, we went with a large “Signature” coffee with cream and sugar, and a maple waffle sandwich (sausage, egg and cheese). The coffee was piping hot and had a bold and fresh flavor. We should have ordered extra cream, but that was our fault. The maple waffle sandwich was excellent. The waffle had a nice crisp to it – not overdone. The sausage was flavorful and not unduly greasy. The egg was good. (We’ve been on an egg kick in the past few months as we’ve come to more fully appreciate their nutritional value). Yes, we can recommend Scooter’s Coffee, and yes, we’ll be back.
Our enjoyment of Scooter’s might have had something to do with the ambiance of where we consumed it – outdoors on a bench outside Reporter Mansion. Very pleasant outside this morning.
Little bits of prep work happening around the Magnolia Square as the Magnolia Blossom Festival draws near. The side of the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is getting a small mural. Jennifer’s canopy was being washed this morning. We do our traditional column and window washing just before the festival (sometimes, hours before the festival). The columns and windows haven’t been painted since the building was remodeled in 2016, so we’re planning for that in the near future.
Dr. Abe Tucker, chair of the Department of Biology and an associate professor at Southern Arkansas University, will be the guest speaker at today’s Rotary Club of Magnolia meeting. He has been at SAU since 2013 and teaches a number of courses including Genetics, Molecular Biology, and Evolutionary Biology. The club meets at noon in the Cal Partee Room at Cadence Bank.
This is a good time to remind non-natives, or people who just don’t know, who Cal Partee was. He was a lumberman who created the Partee Flooring Mill and its companion building supply operation on North Vine Street. In later years, he got involved in horse racing and owned Lil E. Tee. The horse, a 17-to-1 longshot, won the 1992 Kentucky Derby. Of course, the 2023 Kentucky Derby is Saturday.
It may have happened long before now, but we’ve just noticed that the Entergy Corporation building on South Jackson has the company’s new logo installed, replacing the classic “Arkansas Power & Light.” There’s also a new sign at the airport terminal building that incorporates the new city logo with the facility’s “Ralph Weiser Field” name.
Ten years ago, we reported that Logoly State Park was “next in line” for the construction of a new visitor center. CLICK HERE to read the article.
May the Fourth be with you.
The State of Colorado is poised to become the first in the nation to adopt the Lunar New Year as a state holiday. The actual date for the Lunar New Year varies but is traditionally the second new moon after the winter solstice, which will be February 10 next year. In Chinese and other Asian cultures, 15 days of celebration follow. Colorado's observance will be on the first Friday in February. It will be an "observed" holiday, which means that the state and employers won't have to stop work on that day. We're fine with a Lunar New Year commemoration in Arkansas, but our legislature would probably dismiss it as too "woke."
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.