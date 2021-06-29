Dr. Kevin Rudder let us play Thursday with Kneemo – the name MRMC personnel have attached to the facility’s new Mako SmartRobotics surgery-assisting robot. We took hold of the pistol grip and cut our way through a simulated knee. There are reasons why we don’t play video games, and reasons why there’s not a medical school diploma on the wall here at Reporter Mansion. Fortunately, there are people with medical degrees who are skilled in driving robots with cutting blades. The term “game changer” gets thrown around a lot, but the fact is that MRMC is the first hospital in the neighborhood with its own robotic surgical device for knee replacement. MRMC CEO Rex Jones points out a pertinent fact – it’s good to be first with a device of this nature. We have high hopes that the wave of momentum the Magnolia hospital is riding from Kneemo will spill into the recruitment of more medical specialists.
The Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission approved Monday a $1,400 funding request from The Rodfathers, which will help pay for the 7th annual Cruisin’ Against Bruisin’ Car and Truck Show on Saturday, September 18. The show benefits the Compassion’s Foundation shelter for victims of domestic violence.
Yeah, we’ll admit it. From what we’ve seen there is only a trickle of news this week. We’ll try to scare up some more. Lots of people are suddenly unavailable due to the long run-up to the 4th of July holiday. The 4th is on Sunday, followed by the federal holiday on Monday.
Our extended family celebrated the 4th this past weekend. We had a blast. Hope your celebration of the nation’s birthday is equally fun.
Tropical Storm Danny has spun out over Georgia, but a Cape Verde storm continues to march across the Atlantic. It’s not a hurricane yet but it come become one by the weekend.
Walgreens said last week it will give a $25 Walgreens Cash card to anyone receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in any of the 4,000 Walgreens pharmacy locations.
