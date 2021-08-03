Yes, we’ve seen the photograph of the bear roaming near a house in the Taylor area. We don’t like to get too specific about bear locations for the protection of the bears. Bears are native to this region. They belong here. They were hunted to extinction throughout the Southern woodlands more than a century ago. It is our hope that bears reproduce sufficiently in South Arkansas so that a limited hunting season may be justified in the future. This could become an exciting new pastime for South Arkansas sportsmen. But people have to be smart about bears. It’s OK to let bears know that they’re not welcome on your property. The best way to accomplish that is to avoid feeding them, or to allow bears to associate people with food.
Alligators are native to this region, too, and they are proving to be a far greater nuisance than bears. We’re glad that the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission has modified its alligator hunting rules in the past year to permit more gator hunting on private land.
Amos Moses.
Restaurant news: Word is that the Chen Chen restaurant space in the University Shopping Center may reopen, but we’re not certain whether the menu will be Chinese. Remodeling work has begun in earnest at the Wild Hog Grill – formerly the Spudnut Shop and a lot of other things.
We continue to correct the state's junior senator online. He keeps trying to make a correlation between the defunding of police in some communities, and murder rates. Oh, Tom. Magnolia and Columbia County currently has more police officers and deputy sheriffs than its ever had. But our little county of 24,000 residents has had eight homicides since January 1, 2020. There's absolutely no connection between police funding and the number of police officers, and murder. Your opinion would be more informed if you lived in Arkansas.
There’s also remodeling taking place inside the former Stage store, where Burke’s Outlet plans to stage a Magnolia comeback in September.
The governor has set a presser for 1:30 p.m. Expecting some announcements for a special legislative session related to COVID-19.
Someone tried using a chain overnight to pull the Farmers Bank & Trust ATM machine in Stamps from its base. The machine was damaged but the cash was not taken.
We recorded 7.26 inches of rain in July. Just three days into August, we have 2.98 inches of rain. Total rainfall since January 1 is 52.6 inches. Recent August rainfalls:
August 2010 – 5.99 inches (helped by TS Laura).
August 2019 – 0.2 inches.
August 2018 – 1.21 inches.
August 2017 – 9.06 inches.
August 2016 – 10.78 inches.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.