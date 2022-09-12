We can’t provide you with a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on Friday, the Politico website published a major article by Brian Bender headlined, “The struggling Arkansas town that helped stopped Russia in its tracks.” It’s a deep dive into the history of the Camden defense industry which, among other things, produces Javelin missiles and the HIMARS rocket launch system. The story also details a problem common to many South Arkansas industries – the ongoing battle to find new workers. The story also pays homage to SAU Tech and its importance in employee training.
PanthersTV has been off the air since Magnolia High School lost its electronic media instructor over the summer. However, we are told that a new instructor has been hired and is in the process of moving to Magnolia. It will be at least a couple of weeks before PanthersTV is back on the air.
Former SAU football star Tanner Hudson, after two seasons with Tampa Bay and one year with San Francisco, has made the roster of the New York Giants. No. 88 is No. 2 on the depth chart at wide receiver, behind Daniel Bellinger. The Giants beat the Tennessee Titans 21-20 on Sunday. Hudson accounted for one catch and four yards. Let’s hope he gets more playing time on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Venturing back into the most important public issues of our times, our new online poll asks whether you like chili with or without beans.
Felt like fall this morning. We should have several days of morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s, with highs around 90.
Ten years ago, we reported that Julie and David Eisenhower spoke at the Distinguished Lecture Series at Southern Arkansas University, sponsored by Farmers Bank and Trust. CLICK HERE to see the story.
The Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show is next week. We always enjoy the fair, and fair food.
Farmers Bank & Trust has cut the ribbon for its new Paris, Arkansas branch.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.