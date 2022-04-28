Another candidate for political office has become an advertiser on magnoliareporter.com. Lynnetta Flanigan Roberts is a candidate for the Zone 5 position on the Magnolia School Board. William Watson is not running for re-election. Mrs. Roberts has a long history in public education in the former Walker School District. She was principal of the Walker Pre-kindergarten Center for 14 years before her retirement. We appreciate the opportunity to help her promote her campaign before the May 24 election.
Our friend Joel Phelps at The Arkadelphian continues to report on the, well, there’s no other way to put it, crisis at Henderson State University. We picked up his latest story today. CLICK HERE to read it. Henderson’s financial emergency is forcing the Arkadelphia university to slash programs and reduce faculty numbers. Due to the financial emergency, even tenured faculty are not safe at Henderson. Henderson students may soon be unable to study French, German, general studies, music performance and composition, accounting, management information systems, data science, finance, management, business information systems, marketing and political science. The good news is that many of the programs being cut are program strengths at Southern Arkansas University, especially in business-related fields. The HSU cuts go beyond programs, including the elimination of almost all part-time and adjunct positions, and cutting some department faculty positions by half or more.
To be fair to Henderson, Southern Arkansas University adds and cuts programs and faculty all the time. But it does so because there’s a demonstrable lack of student interest in a program, and program cuts often coincide with faculty changes and departures. And, SAU makes these changes as needs arise. Not all in one day. For example, Henderson State is still going to have a Department of English when its crisis is over, but the current recommendation is to fire six English faculty positions. If we read the recommendations correctly, the HSU English Department is already set to lose five adjunct positions and two instructors. This leaves four full professors, three associate and four assistant professors – and half of them may be cut.
Ten years ago, we reported that Southern Arkansas had won the Great American Conference baseball championship. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Construction work on the current phase of the U.S. 82 widening project may finally be nearing its end.
Hit the spot.
