It somehow escaped our attention that a vehicle ran through the front of the Dixie Mart on West Main Street during the weekend. The convenience store is closed for repairs. We’re running through a mental list of buildings that have been hit by vehicles in recent years. Dairy Queen. Jennifer’s. Corner Clubhouse. Save Inn. And there are others. A couple of drivers have made pretty good runs at the Courthouse – climbing steps but not yet making it into the building.
The first summer term at Southern Arkansas University ends today. Those 10 hours we took during the summer of 1977 about wore us out with our full-time job, but it did help make up academic ground.
We have personal experience with the general issue of student free speech rights. So, we’re going to express approval of the Supreme Court’s 8-1 decision in the case of a Mahanoy City, PA junior varsity cheerleader. We don’t approve of Brandi Levy’s obscenity-laced rant on Snapchat, which got her bounced from the squad by her school in 2017. But we do approve with the Supreme Court’s affirmation that you can’t bust a student for what she might say about her school, extracurricular activities, classmates or teachers off campus and online. There are lines – making threats against schools or individuals is one of them – but boorish online behavior isn’t one of them. The Supreme Court has long held that students don’t check their 1st Amendment rights at the schoolhouse door. Now, it has been affirmed they don’t lose those rights when they walk out the door. That said, we hope Ms. Levy’s attitude has improved as she’s gotten a little older.
The next Circuit Court session is on Thursday, July 1.
Magnolia needs better street lighting.
I, Robot.
