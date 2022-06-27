We’ve watched some of our friends this weekend pass around a popular but false myth about electric vehicles, specifically, that EVs are worse for the climate that gasoline-powered vehicles because of power plant emissions. First, it’s important to know from what fuel sources Columbia Countians get electric power. It varies by regions of the country. But in our particular power grid, 63.6 percent of our power is generated by plants burning natural gas, 24.1 percent nuclear, 7 percent coal, 1.8 percent hydro, 1.2 percent biomass, 1.2 percent other fossil fuels, 0.8 percent oil, and 0.2 percent solar. Our power supply mix differs radically from the nation as a whole. Those figures are 40.5 percent natural gas, 19.6 nuclear, 19.3 percent coal, 8.4 percent wind, 7 percent hydro, 2.2 percent solar, 1.5 percent biomass, 0.7 percent oil, 0.4 percent geothermal, 0.3 percent other fossil fuels. It’s evident that solar is the coming thing in new home construction, and in the retrofitting of existing homes. The Solar Energy Industries Association said that in the first quarter of 2022, 1.2 gigawatts of residential solar was installed to raise the current U.S. installed capacity to 126.1 gigawatts – numbers are slowing only because of supply chain issues. More and more American homes are going solar and with that, the likelihood is that more Americans will refuel their own EVs at night with power that’s been stored during the day. But let’s look at the myth. The fact is that EVs have a smaller carbon footprint because they don’t emit carbon pollution. The trick will be to reconfigure regional power grids by decreasing fossil fuel source use – gas, coal and oil – and replace them with wind, solar and geothermal where possible. Arkansas electric utilities appear to be building solar farms as quickly as they can. None of them are doing it because they’ve been taken over by wild-eyed liberal vegans. They’re doing it because they recognize that our region depends too much on fossil fuels for power. In the next few years, this should have a dramatic impact on our region’s power mix and stabilize price increases.
Women want to know: Monday, October 10 is the deadline to register to vote in the November General Election, which is on November 8.
This is a big public meeting day: Advertising and Promotion Commission, Magnolia Regional Medical Center, Magnolia City Council.
Yes, we’d consider riding an electric scooter downtown. Gonna have to buy a helmet first, though. We expect that they’d be very popular with SAU students.
Cold fruit.
Ten years ago, we reported that Magnolia voters approved a quarter-cent increase in the city’s sales tax. CLICK HERE to see the story.
They said a cool spell was coming. It’s all relative, we suppose.
