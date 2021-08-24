We enjoy monitoring Amtrak traffic through Arkansas and usually devote a few seconds every night to check the progress of the northbound and southbound trips of the Texas Eagle. Talk about a slow train through Arkansas. The Texas Eagle northbound from San Antonio was already 90 minutes late Monday night when it was forced to stop north of Hope due to a broken-down Union Pacific train ahead of it. At this point, it’s going to reach Chicago’s Union Station about 4 ½ hours late today, around suppertime. The southbound Texas Eagle was close to its schedule. We’ve simply got to do better with passenger rail in this country, and not just in the Northeast Corridor. American passenger rail is practically third-world. Trains should be moving on dedicated lines at 250 mph plus. San Antonio-Chicago should be a six-hour rail trip, instead of a day and a half. Our national rail system should be carrying millions of passengers daily in safety, speed and comfort.
Howard Davis has opened Express Beer and Wine, 1538 Hwy. 371 South in Waldo. The store received its ABC permit in May. It will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Much progress has been made in recent days at the Wild Hog Patio Bar and Grill – the former Spudnut Shop at 722 E. Main. The patio is taking shape with a new awning extended over the east side of the building. Satvir Singh Saini Meher is the owner.
Powerball has added a Monday drawing but the inaugural drawing was delayed to what was described as a technical issue.
It’s gravy.
We’re amending our most recent story about August rainfall. We have had 8.55 inches of rainfall during the month, including almost 4 inches late last week. Rainfall YTD is 58.17 inches. With more than four months left in the year, we look good to top 70 inches.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.