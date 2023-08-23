Buddy Barnhard, who has operated area restaurants during the past three decades, is the main force behind the reopening of the former Wade’s restaurant on East Main (Wade’s remains open at its West Main site). It will be called BB’s. He said on social media that it will be similar to his Lake Erling Country Store & Grill. BB’s will have a daily salad bar, a fish buffet on Friday and Saturday nights, and a hot food bar on Sundays. He promises that BB’s will be much like the restaurant he operated near Lake Columbia years ago. Barnhart will interview potential workers at the restaurant, 1 p.m. Friday. CLICK HERE to see BB’s page on Facebook.
Across Fairview Street from the new BB’s sits the recently closed Kentucky Fried Chicken. On Tuesday, the building was stripped of its signage and repainted white. We actually drove by in time to see a couple of guys dumping The Colonel’s likeness into the trash bin out back. As of Tuesday afternoon, no sale of the building had been recorded in the Circuit Clerk’s office. Perhaps someone who knows about the building’s future will tell us.
We noticed during our weekend journey through Lafayette County that the Sonic Drive-in has closed in Stamps. Fortunately, Jimmy’s Drive-in is open across the highway. We had a great burger and fries there on Sunday night.
Looks like Lafayette County voters will decide whether to expand their current jail by 40 beds. If that’s what Lafayette County voters want to do, we’re fine with it but this raises a broader issue. One would hope that neighboring counties might coordinate their jail needs into more regional facilities. Lafayette County needs more beds. Columbia County may soon be shopping for a new jail. Would it not make sense for Columbia and Lafayette counties to get together on this? Of course, the answer is that there’s little to compel neighboring Arkansas counties to get together on anything. This brings us back to a pitch we’ve made through the years. A governor and a legislature with guts, or voters with vision to amend the state’s constitution, should consider massive consolidation of county government. There’s no particular reason other than history and 18th century transportation systems for Arkansas to have 75 counties, or to have the half-dozen or more county-wide elective offices that exist in each one. Redraw the 75 counties into 25 administrative districts with about 125,000 people each, weighing the boundaries based on the last 30 years’ population trends and prospects for future growth, and perhaps some geographical considerations. Rethink how and where we position law enforcement, road maintenance, land records, tax collection and judicial resources. There are many county government functions that could easily be handled by a kiosk inside a Walmart store. And include a provision that everything sunsets in 35 years, and everything is on the table for redrawing again. We’ve tied ourselves to static concepts of local government that should be more fluid to meet new challenges and conditions.
Something made us think about the naval vessel USNS Watkins, named in memory of Columbia County’s only Medal of Honor recipient, Travis Watkins. It’s presently in the Port of New York (Bayonne, NJ, actually) after a two-day voyage from Baltimore. A naval logistics vessel, the Watkins has been in service since 2001. Master Sgt. Watkins, a Waldo native, was killed in action August 31, 1950 in South Korea. CLICK HERE to see his profile at the Congressional Medal of Honor Society website.
We’re space exploration fans. By the time you read this, we should know whether the nation of India succeeded this morning in a key phase of its Chandrayaan-3 mission. The spacecraft hopes to deploy a Vikram lander to the south pole of the moon. Should it succeed, it would be the most important event in lunar exploration since the manned Apollo landings. Vikram will search the moon’s coldest region for ice known to be there. The actual confirmation of ice in sufficient quantities will mean everything to future moon exploration – lunar water would make possible long-term stays, provide a key construction material, and provide a considerable cost savings. Plus, we’re OK with India succeeding where Russia miserably failed a couple of days ago.
SAU used to have a lot of students from India until the former U.S. president scared off many foreign scholars during the early part of his misadministration.
Loathe as we are to watch Faux News, we may tune in tonight to see how former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutcheson does against the field of Republican presidential candidates. The ex-president won’t be there to suck all the air out of the room, so Hutcheson may have a fair shot coming across as the voice of reason among an asylum of loons. (We looked it up – that is actually what a group of loons are called.) Apt description for most of that crowd, er, asylum. Now don’t get your shorts all twisted up, our Republican friends. We’ve said many times that the Democrats need to do better than Joe Biden. Likewise, you have to do better than his predecessor. Maybe tonight’s debate will deliver an option Americans will find palatable.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.