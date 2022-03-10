Austin Burke has been named as the Friday night entertainer for the Magnolia Blossom Festival at 7 p.m. Friday, May 20. He will perform on the Albemarle Stage at Square Park. His appearance is sponsored by Farmers Bank & Trust. Burke’s debut single was “Sleepin’ Around.” He has opened for Vince Gill and Dierks Bentley, among others. We’re ready for the 2022 Magnolia Blossom Festival.
A reminder that the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Banquet is next Thursday at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church.
SAU softball coach Jason Anderson and baseball coach Justin Pettigrew will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon Cadence Bank.
School spring break is March 21-25. Then it’s the long march toward Magnolia’s graduation on May 19, and the last day of school on May 27.
Spring starts Sunday, March 20 and ends Monday, June 20.
Ten years ago, we reported that Southwestern Energy had received a permit to drill a new well in the Lower Smackover Brown Dense. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Grand opening for Diamonds in the Ruff will be held at noon Monday. The dog grooming business is at 109 S. Jackson in Magnolia. Emmy Umphries is the owner.
