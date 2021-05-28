You made it, kids. Another school year will soon be over. This is the final day of the academic year for students in Magnolia Public Schools, and elsewhere in the state and nation. Let’s give them applause, from the pre-K to the seniors. They’ve all had to put up with a lot these past months due to COVID-19 and the resulting precautions and disruptions. They’ve had to learn new ways to participate in class and to study. Yes, the teachers and the staff and the parents had to adapt, too, but today is the students’ day. Grandparents and great-grandparents have been lording it over school kids for years about walking 10 miles in the snow to one-room school houses. Well, all the students of the 2020-2021 year will have something to tell their children and grandchildren about in the decades ahead. “I went to school during the middle of a pandemic. You’re not getting out of your algebra test because you don’t want to take it.” Enjoy it, and enjoy your summer.
We had hoped to say something today to the effect that COVID-19 may really be pretty much over. But no such luck, and this is a situation that bears monitoring locally. The Magnolia Blossom Festival started two weeks ago today. We figured that if Columbia County went two weeks without any major uptick in cases, maybe COVID really is on the run here. Unfortunately, the Arkansas Department of Health reported on Thursday that the number of active cases – which has been in the low single digits the past several days – doubled to 10. “Ten is no big deal” you say? Well, it is when a large number of residents remain only partially vaccinated, or unvaccinated. If we keep seeing active case numbers in the double digits, we can safely conclude that the large number of unmasked residents at the festival may have had something to do with it. Plus, we’re heading into a major holiday during which people will be hell-bent on traveling. We hope there’s no big wave of illness coming.
Magnolia Regional Medical Center has a COVID-19 clinic until 4 p.m. Get vaccinated.
A new brick façade is rising at the Southern Caregivers office on the east side of the square. It’s not done yet, but it will add much to the appearance of the building.
Preliminary earthwork has begun on the new open-air practice facility next to Wilkins Stadium.
To reaffirm. We’ve communicated with the principals involved and can state that The Perfect Cup building hasn’t been sold yet. We’re confident that there will be a sale to someone in the future, but it hasn’t happened yet.
In the meantime, we can report that the new Tlaxcala Meat Market and Taqueria, 117 E. Main, appears off to a good start. It opened Monday in the former Los Maguelles Mexican Grill (Chatterbox) location. We had our first opportunity to visit Tlaxcala (say “tlahs-kah-lah”) on Thursday evening. First, it’s a meat market with Mexican-style cuts of seasoned or unseasoned beef, pork and poultry – it all looked good. If it’s taco night at your house, this is the place to shop. Second, it’s a small grocery with produce. Local chefs will want to check out its selection of spices and peppers. Third, it’s a convenience store with south-of-the-border brands of snack foods, cookies, candies and drinks. Fourth, it’s a restaurant that has a complete menu with both similarities and departures from the old Los Maguelles Mexican Grill (same ownership). We ordered a molcajete, which turned out to be a huge mistake. Don’t take that the wrong way. We ordered for one, but one molcajete is more than enough for two people. Strips of beef, pork and chicken. Seasoned taco beef. Three large grilled shrimp. Grilled onions, pepper and prickly pear cactus. With all the traditional sides – rice, refried beans, salsa, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream.
When The Perfect Cup does reboot, there will be seven food establishments on or within a half block of the square.
Oh, Tom. Yes, we saw the note that said you met with Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, who claims to have been fired for warning about the dangers of Marxism in the U.S. military. “I was concerned by what I heard and will be pressing senior military leaders for answers,” you said. Hey, you do that, but seriously, this doesn’t pass the smell test. Are you telling us that your Ranger school class was overrun by leftists? If you want something to investigate, we suggest that you look into the case of Marine Sgt. Gunnar Naughton, who is presently in the Camp Pendleton brig awaiting a court-martial. Naughton was one of several Marines caught in a sting operation trying to sell military ammunition and explosives online, including thousands of ammunition cartridges, door breaching ammo, hollow point ammo – even a few grenades. We don’t know about Naughton’s target market, but we’re certain it didn’t include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. As an historical note, Tom, Joe McCarthy isn’t the senator you want to emulate.
Joseph Welch.
We’ve watched a steady stream of trucks with flatbeds hauling ATVs – usually followed by large mobile homes – head south. We presume they’re heading for the mud in Sarepta.
This column will take the day off Monday.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.