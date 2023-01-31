We should have noted in our recent coverage of Gov. Sanders’ pledge to get U.S. 82 four-laned across South Arkansas, that other than appointing Highway Commission members, Arkansas governors have very little influence over highway construction. That’s been true since passage of the Mack-Blackwell Amendment in 1952, which created an independent board to manage the state’s highways. A governor can be a cheerleader for taxes and bond issues for road programs, which the Highway Commission spends at its discretion. But, that’s about the extent of the governor’s authority. Most of the people making highway decisions through the governor’s first term will be appointees of her predecessor, Asa Hutchinson. And if those appointees really are the former governor’s friends, it should make for some interesting dynamics.
Dorothy’s Diner on East Main, just off the Magnolia Square, had its soft opening on Monday. We enjoyed a catfish-and-shrimp platter, with mashed potatoes and black-eyed peas on the side. We related the experience on the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook. We now have four restaurants and a bakery within sight of our front door, with another restaurant on the way. A new business in Magnolia is always a reason to celebrate. CLICK HERE to see our Facebook page.
Have to laugh about the generational divide. About half of readers likely understand our description of Dorothy’s Diner’s location as the old Chatterbox location. The other half is clueless. Magnolia changes over time, and a lot of institutional memory is lost. That’s why it’s so important that stuff gets written down.
The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame’s annual list of finalists came out on Monday, and South Arkansas is well represented. The Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-Off is a finalist for “Food-Themed Event” for the third consecutive year. CLICK HERE to read the story.
The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission reported no new drilling or completion activity last week in South Arkansas.
Five years ago, we reported that Magnolia High instituted a 30-day ban on cell phone use by students. CLICK HERE to see the story.
A reminder that if your group or organization is posting information about upcoming events to your Facebook page only, you’re telling virtually no one but your besties about it. On the other hand, our website had more than 27,000 visitors on Monday. True, we had some exceptional breaking news, but our worst days top your Facebook page’s best months. Email your news to news@magnoliareporter.com.
Parents gone wild. And the Gov rates these people as qualified to pick their child’s school.
Walter Cronkat Reports: I am rewarding the hoo-mon by allowing his lap to serve as my day bed. He responds well to this by stroking my head and telling me what a good cat I am.
Dollar General opened its 19,000th store last week. And those are just the ones in Columbia County. Seriously, the new location is in Joplin, MO. We’ve laughed at the video that claims DG stores are self-replicating.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Still hard to care about the Super Bowl if the Cowboys aren’t in it.