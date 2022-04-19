magnoliareporter.com officially welcomes today as political advertisers the two Republican candidates for Columbia County Treasurer, incumbent Selena Blair and challenger Whitney Peterson. People who click on their ads will be redirected to the Facebook pages operated by their campaigns, where they can learn more about the candidates. We appreciate the opportunity to help both Peterson and Blair spread their message to the voters of Columbia County.
We’ve known Rex Nelson since his days as the sports editor of the Arkadelphia Siftings-Herald, while we were news editor at the Malvern Daily Record. He’s had a long career in sports and political journalism, and politics and public service, until he landed in his latest job as a columnist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He has traveled to every county in Arkansas many times and it is possible that he’s personally visited or spoken to more Arkansans than anyone. His knowledge of Arkansas, her people and its food is recognized as encyclopedic. So, having extended an invitation many times to Rex to drop by for a visit, we were pleased on Monday to show him Reporter Mansion, drive around town for a bit, and to dine at one of our restaurants. We don’t think anyone in the restaurant knew Rex, much less realized that he’s one of the state’s premiere foodies. But he did say our choice of restaurant was an excellent pick. He’s in the middle of one of his road trips that will lead to a future column.
The state has released the key findings and recommendations from a consultant, Broadband Development Group (BDG). BDG conducted a study to develop a comprehensive master plan for addressing the digital divide and inequitable availability of broadband service across Arkansas. The governor’s office said according to its findings, Arkansas currently has 210,000 under-served households. Some 100,000 of these households are covered by a grant under the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). Because of the federal rules associated with the grant, the state cannot fund grants to these areas. But Arkansas can address the gap in service of the remaining 110,000 households, the governor said. CLICK HERE if you want to read the complete report.
Chicken curry.
Five years ago, we reported that a record number of Magnolia High seniors had earned the Governor’s Distinguished Scholarship. CLICK HERE to see the story.
The magnolia trees will start to blossom soon.
We’ve begun hearing that people have planted their tomatoes.
Big news is in the future of Magnolia Municipal Airport.
We’re really late today. Sorry.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com, or call him at 870-904-3865.