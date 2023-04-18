There are days when we look at what friends and fellow residents post online that make us want to say, “Oh, what a gloomy gus (or gussette) we are today! We’re so sorry that you got up on the wrong side of the bed! Cheer up. Have a doughnut!” Thankfully, these “Magnolia is going to hell in a handbasket” posts are rare. If they were more common, we’d just want to crawl into a hole. We are not pollyannish. Our town, our region, has their problems. Comparatively speaking, income, educational attainment, access to health care and the lack of other services is detrimental. But we – Columbia County, specifically – does have some things going for it. Our most recent jobless rate was 3.8 percent. For all intents and purposes, that’s full employment. Everyone may not have the job they want, but if they want a job in this county, one is available. Southern Arkansas University has record enrollment. The State of Arkansas is letting loose with highway improvement funds. U.S. 82 will be four-laned across the county within the lifetimes of most of our residents. The state probably would have given us a prison, employing hundreds of people, if we had put up the land and asked for it. Our economy is poised to boom. The nation is ready for housing expansion that will greatly benefit our wood products industry and the thousands of South Arkansas residents who own timberland. Aside from Albemarle Corporation’s expansion, it’s possible that between Standard Lithium, Tetra Technologies and Galvanic Energy, we could see more than a billion – a billion – dollars spent on lithium production facilities in our area. And yes, there are still people willing to invest in Magnolia as a place to have fun. We’re excited. The rest need to take a happy pill!
It’s prom season. We often poll readers on what they believe is the appropriate amount of money for a couple to spend on prom. Now, we have a second prom-related question. We’re asking readers to describe their prom experience – good, bad or non-existent.
We were surprised to learn that the John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado won’t accept new clients after May 15. It was originally built for a maximum of 16 clients but in recent months has averaged 1-2. Changes in regulations and policy have finally caught up with the area hospice. Hospice care has shifted to spare hospital rooms, and to the homes of clients or their relatives. The Williamson House has done a lot of good work through the years with its compassionate care for the dying.
Southwest Airlines, an organization with which we’ve had past issues, stopped all of its departures this morning due to ongoing technical issues. Glad to report that note. It’s not the happy jolly airline that it makes itself out to be.
If any of our local judges did what Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is finally copping to with an amended financial report, we’d call for a state judicial ethics panel investigation. Just saying.
Five years ago, we reported that Dekota Despain, then 19, received 40 years for first-degree murder and 10 years for robbery in the 2016 death of a Taylor resident. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Days since a mass shooting in the United States killed four or more persons: 3. Days since a crazy person with a gun shot an unarmed person through a door, or at a person coming up the driveway in a car: What time is it?
Commencement ceremonies at SAU will be Friday and Saturday, May 5-6. We’ve often gotten the impression that SAU’s commencement arrives as a surprise to some local restaurants and other elements of the hospitality industry, which appears unaware that our town has more than the usual number of visitors at that time. So, you’ve been warned.
Walter Cronkat Reports: Hoo-mon has noted mes interest in his Coleman camping chair. Big enough for mes and mes toyz. So hes put it next to the puter desk. Ise can keep a good eye on him from there.
Someone said the Magnolia Blossom Festival should sell tank tops in addition to T-shirts. We're fine with that.