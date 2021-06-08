Farmers Bank & Trust of Magnolia made the stunning announcement earlier this month that it’s created a $150,000 matching donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia, as the club seeks to raise $500,000 for renovation work. And toward that end, Farmers is bringing in Danyelle Musselman to keynote a special event on June 24 at Panther Arena. She is the wife of Arkansas Razorbacks basketball coach Eric Musselman, and an accomplished sports journalist. We’re sure a lot of people will enjoy going out to welcome her to Magnolia and to hear what she has to say. In the meantime, here’s praise to Farmers for taking a leadership role in boosting the Boys & Girls Club project. CLICK HERE to read the story about the June 24 event.
There’s a report that Arkansas-Pine Bluff will hire Oral Roberts basketball assistant and former Magnolia High star Solomon Bozeman as its new head coach. Bozeman graduated from Magnolia High School in 2006. He led the Panthers to the Class 5A finals that year in a game won by Blytheville.
Canada-based Doman Building Materials Group has announced the purchase of Hixson Lumber Sales. Hixson has hundreds of workers in Arkansas among its 1,100 employees at 19 locations in five states, including the Magnolia mill on Arkansas 19. Canadian companies continue to nail down ownership of formerly American lumber processing and sales operations. It’s another lesson in the globalization of our economy.
Our personal view is that we’ll never encounter beings from another world, at least not in our lifetime. Yet, the government and many credible observers are coming forth with reports about objects in the sky that they can’t explain. It could be that we’re being softened up for an announcement of cosmic importance, or simply an acknowledgement that we just don’t know everything.
It's lonely out in space.
Best wishes to Lance Turner, who will become the next editor of Arkansas Business. He is succeeding our friend, the semi-retiring Gwen Moritz.
